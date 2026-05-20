Frequently Winning Teams of the UEFA Cup

This article highlights the teams that have won the UEFA Cup/Europa League the most frequently. The list does not include the current two finalists and focuses on the prestigious competition in the past. It follows the tradition of the past tournaments by analyzing the match results between great teams of the past and how the spanish teams stand out for their dominance in the competition.

20 мая пройдет финал Лиги Европы — 2025/2026, в котором сыграют «Астон Вилла» и «Фрайбург». В преддверии решающего матча мы собрали для вас подборку команд, которые чаще других становились победителями турнира.

Нынешних финалистов нет в этом списке! Мадридский «Атлетико» никогда не проигрывал в финалах Лиги Европы! В 2010 году в решающем матче команда одолела «Фулхэм» (2:1), в 2012-м разгромила «Атлетик» (3:0). Свой последний титул испанцы взяли в 2018-м, победив «Марсель» (3:0).

Туринская команда выигрывала турнир, когда он еще носил название Кубка УЕФА. В 1977 году «Ювентус» в финале одолел «Атлетик Бильбао» (2:2 по сумме двух матчей, побеждавшая игра — выездной гол). Мерсисайдцы становились обладателями Кубка УЕФА трижды. В 1973 году обыграли в финале «Боруссию» из Менхенгладбаха (3:2 по сумме двух матчей).

В 1976-м «Ливерпуль» в финале одолел бельгийский «Брюгге» (4:3 по сумме двух матчей). Свой последний титул англичане взяли в 2001 году, победив «Алавес» со счетом 5:4. Англичане — действующие победители Лиги Европы. В финале 2025 года они обыграли «Манчестер Юнайтед» (1:0).

В ХХ веке «Тоттенхэм» дважды брал Кубок УЕФА. В финале 1972 года «шпоры» победили «Вулверхэмптон» (3:2 по сумме двух матчей). В 1984-м — «Андерлехт» (2:2 по сумме двух матчей, 4:3 по пенальти).

«Интер» взял свой последний Кубок УЕФА, когда за клуб еще играл легендарный Роналдо. В финале 1998 года миланцы разгромили «Лацио» — 3:0.

«Севилья» — лучшая команда в истории Кубка УЕФА и Лиги Европы. Испанский клуб семь раз выходил в финал турнира и все семь раз одерживал победы. С 2014 по 2016 год испанцы не знали конкурентов в Лиге Европы. В 2014-м они обыграли «Бенфику» (0:0, 4:2 по пенальти), в 2015-м — «Днепр» (3:2), в 2016-м — «Ливерпуль» (3:1).

В 2020-е «Севилья» дважды побеждала в излюбленном турнире. В 2020 году клуб обыграл «Интер» (3:2), а в 2023-м — «Рому» (1:1, 4:1 по пенальти)





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Europa League Record Of Winning Teams Frequently Winning Teams Performance Of Individual Teams Historical Analysis

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