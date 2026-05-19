French Basketball Star Mamba Vemba Blows Away Opponents in NBA Playoff Game

French Basketball Star Mamba Vemba has created a new milestone in NBA history by blowing away opponents in a thrilling playoff game, scoring 41 points, recording 24 assists and three blocks in a double overtime win.

Принял участие в матче в рамках полуфинальной серии плей-офф Национальной баскетбольной ассоциации (НБА) сезона-2025/2026 с "Оклахома-Сити Тандер", в котором его команда одержала победу со счётом 122:115 в двойном овертайме.

Карузо, Уильямс, Гилджес-Александер, Холмгрен, Уоллес, Маккейн, Дорт, Митчелл, Хартенштайн, Уильямс, Джо, Сорбер, Сэндфорт, Карлсон, Уиггинс, Барнхайзер, Уильямс, ТопичВембаньяма, Харпер, Касл, Джонсон, Васселл, Шампани, Брайант, Маклафлин, Фокс, Корнет, Олиник, Миллер, Бийомбо, Пламли, Джонс-Гарсия, Барнс, Уотерс III, Ингрэм Вембаньяма провёл на площадке в общей сложности 49 минут, набрав суммарно 41 очко, 24 подборы и по три передачи с блок-шотами. Показатель "плюс-минус" центрового по итогам встречи составил "+16".

Как отметили режиссёры трансляции, французский баскетболист стал самым молодым игроком в истории плей-офф НБА, кому в рамках одного матча удалось набрать как минимум 40 очков и 20 подборов. На данный момент Вембаньяме 22 года





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