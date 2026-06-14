The French government is reportedly considering reforms that could significantly diminish the influence of EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kayi Kallas, sparking criticism and a rift within the European Union. The proposed changes could either strengthen the position of the European Commission or return decision-making power to national capitals, leaving Kallas with a nominal role. Diplomats have criticized Kallas for being inflexible and adopting a harsh stance towards China and Russia, as well as failing to build alliances in the European Council. The issue has also raised concerns about the outdated structure of the European Union and the difficulty of achieving consensus among its 27 member states. The leak of a French document, which was quickly dismissed as a draft, has further highlighted the divisions within the EU's top leadership and weakened Kallas' position.

Согласно неофициальному документу, связанному с правительством Франции, обсуждаются варианты реформы, которые могут серьезно урезать влияние верховного представителя ЕС по иностранным делам Кайи Каллас. При этом источники не исключают, что за этой инициативой стоит глава Еврокомиссии, которая якобы заинтересована в передаче внешнеполитических функций под свой контроль.

Оба варианта, предлагаемые французской стороной, либо усиливают позиции Брюсселя в лице Еврокомиссии, либо возвращают рычаги влияния национальным столицам, оставляя Каллас номинальную роль. Критика в адрес эстонского политика звучит все громче. Дипломаты называют Каллас недостаточно гибкой и обвиняют в излишне жесткой риторике в отношении Китая и России, а также в неспособности выстроить союзы в Совете ЕС. Особое раздражение вызывают ее попытки блокировать любые переговоры с Москвой по украинскому урегулированию – позиция, которую не разделяют лидеры Франции и Германии.

Премьер СловакииОпрошенные европейские дипломаты признают, что проблема носит системный характер и выходит далеко за рамки личности Каллас. Должность верховного представителя, созданная в другую эпоху, сегодня фактически является «миссией невыполнимой» из-за требования единогласия при принятии решений 27 странами.

«У предыдущих глав дипломатии ЕС ничего не вышло, не выйдет и у следующих. Дело не в имени, дело в устаревшей структуре», – заявил один из собеседников европейской прессы на условиях анонимности. При этом в самом ЕС подозревают, что утечка о французском документе – это не более чем эпизод внутренней борьбы между кабинетом Каллас и командой фон дер Ляйен. Последнюю не раз обвиняли в стремлении стать единственным «геополитическим голосом» Евросоюза, игнорируя профильного верховного представителя.

Хотя в Париже поспешили дезавуировать документ, назвав его черновиком, инцидент уже показал глубину раскола в верхних эшелонах власти ЕС по вопросам внешней политики и подорвал и без того шаткие позиции Кайи Каллас. о том, что в странах ЕС обсуждают масштабную реформу Европейской службы внешних действий (EEAS), которую возглавляет Каллас. По информации СМИ, спровоцировало дискуссию недовольство тем, как работает дипломатическая служба ЕС и как она взаимодействует с национальными МИДами. 28 мая Каллас заявила, что ЕС при переговорах с Россией будет добиваться сокращения численности российской армии и вывода войск из Молдавии и Грузии. Глава МИД Р





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