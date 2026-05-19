The text discusses the performances and achievements of various football teams, with a focus on Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Hoffenheim, and Leipzig, in Bundesliga and European Cup competitions. It highlights the effectiveness of pre-season and their efforts to address future threats in top-tier competitions, such as the League Cup. It also includes comments on the role of individual players, such as Mario Götze, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Serge Aurier.

Мощная цитата Йозуа Киммиха после «ПСЖ»: «Это наш лучший сезон за мои 11 лет в клубе – даже лучше, чем сезон с треблом. Тогда мы плохо играли в первой половине, все изменилось во второй.

В плане стабильности у нас не было сезона, как этот. Поэтому вылет из Лиги чемпионов еще обиднее». Статистическое подтверждение силы «Баварии» – 122 гола в Бундеслиге, новый рекорд. Ранее «Бавария» не забивала более 101 мяча, причем этот показатель не могли побить 54 года.

Харри Кейн в роли бокс-ту-бокс нападающего накопил примерно одинаковое число голов и радиоуправляемых диагоналей из глубины поля. Майكل Олисе утвердился в роли главного плеймейкера, играя при этом на фланге. Луис Диас стал стилистически идеальным усилением: с левого края он включается дополнительным форвардом. Серж Гнабри здорово заменил тяжело травмированного Джамала Мусиалу.

Леннарт Карл уже в 17 лет заставил говорить о себе. Это все еще не идеальная команда, которую сильные соперники в ЛЧ способны наказать за крайне смелый прессинг. Но «Бавария» развивается: Венсан Компани сначала вернул доминирующую идентичность после тухелевского застоя, во втором сезоне увеличил атакующий потенциал. Задача на третий сезон – укрепить защиту так, чтобы это не сильно сказалось на феноменальной результативной силе.

Киммих, кстати, еще после первого полуфинала с «ПСЖ» заявил: в команде обсудили уязвимости, которые постараются решить в долгосрочной перспективе. Атмосфера в раздевалке хорошая, никаких конфликтов, «Бавария» снова выглядит сплоченной





sportsru / 🏆 7. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football Bundesliga European Cup Bayern Munich Dortmund Hoffenheim Leipzig Individual Players Attacking Potential Pressing Strategies Defensive Stability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Кенни Эткинсон объяснил корректировки в игре за «Кливленд Бэлтекс». Название не должно быть коротким из-за многоточия информации в тексте.Эскипер `Cavs` Кени Эткинсон обсудил корректировки в игре за `Kershawn Carter Jr.` team Cleveland.Cavaliers

Read more »

European Football: Match Review 15-17 May 2026This news text provides an overview of the matches played in the English Premier League (EPL), La Liga, the FA Cup, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League (UCL) from 15-17 May 2026. It includes results, highlights, and analysis of key matches featuring teams like Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Read more »

Upcoming Changes and Intriguing News in FootballA comprehensive news digest featuring updates on managerial changes, match results, player achievements, and noteworthy moments in the world of football.

Read more »

Athletic News: Pep Leaves City, Neymar Goes to Copa, Arsenal on the Brink, Barca Extends Flick, US Gets Routed by Finland, Ibragimov in Russia, Real and Mourinho Agree and MoreThis news text covers several sports-related topics such as football players departing from clubs, players going to major international events, team performance updates, and team agreements.

Read more »

European Union: European Parliament Speaker hails 'greatest political achievement in history' after awarding of Nobel Peace Prize to U2, former EU diplomat, ex-Finnish presidentEuropean Parliament Speaker Roberta Metsola praised the European Union as 'the greatest political achievement in history' after awarding of Nobel Peace Prize to U2, former EU diplomat, and ex-Finnish president.

Read more »

European Union: Mayoral Speech by Ursula von der Leyen on the 75th Anniversary of the Schuman DeclarationUrsula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, delivered a speech on the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, highlighting the achievements and challenges of the European Union. She emphasized the importance of solidarity, cooperation, and the rebuilding of Europe after World War II.

Read more »