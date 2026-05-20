Read the latest football news from different countries such as; Portugal, Brazil, Spain, and the 2026 Champions Cup in Russia.

Нападающий саудовского «Аль-Насра» Криштиану Роналду вошел в итоговый состав сборной Португалии на чемпионат мира по футболу, сообщается на странице национальной команды в соцсети... Защитник петербургского «Зенита» Дуглас Сантос и полузащитник Луис Энрике в своих соцсетях выразили удовлетворение попаданием в окончательный состав сборной Бразилии на чемпионат...

Футболисты петербургского «Зенита» Луис Энрике и Дуглас Сантос, а также игрок «Сантоса» Неймар вошли в окончательный состав сборной Бразилии на чемпионат мира. Футболист «Барселоны» Ламин Ямаль пропустит стартовую игру сборной Испании на чемпионате мира, так как не успеет восстановиться после травмы, сообщает The Athletic..





РИА Новости / 🏆 16. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football News Kriytene Ronaldo Dugal Sandos Luis Enrike Daryush Sandegh Neymawr Teams Laamin Yamal Champions Cup Russia

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