Russian football news with 5 main topics: 1. Arbeláo on final match against Atlético Madrid: According to Arbeláo, the match will be the last for some Real Madrid players. 2. HFL on Barcelona: Barcelona is the best club in the world, and everyone works with their heart in Barcelona. 3. Lem'ev on Barça farewell: Lem'ev had unforgettable four years at Barcelona and farewelled the Catalan club with charm and loyalty. 4. Grizzmann's regret and apology to fans on Atlético Madrid: Grizzmann made a mistake and apologized to Atlético fans for his decision to leave the club. 5. Robertson on Manchester United: Rossiobson was puzzled by the referee's decision and felt that it was not a real football match.

Арбелоа перед ‚Атлетиком‚: ‚Заключительный матч, а также день прощаний для некоторых игроков 'Реала'‚ Тренер ‚Реала‚ Альваро Арбелоа заявил, что матч заключительного тура Ла Лиги с ‚Атлетиком‚ станет последним для некоторых игроков ‚Мадрида'‚.

Ханс-Дитер Флик: ‚Барселона‚ – лучший клуб мира, где все работают с душой. Здесь вам доверяют и никто не указывает, что делать Семак о чемпионствах ‚Зенита‚: ‚Болельщикам других клубов они приедаются, но нам нет. Многие относятся с нелюбовью – как говорят, не пытайтесь понять, почему вас не любят Левандовски попрощался с ‚Барселоной‚: ‚За 4 года мы пережили много великих моментов, это было огромной честью.

Да здравствует ‚Барса‚ и да здравствует Каталония Гризманн извинился перед фанатами ‚Атлетико‚ за переход в ‚Барсу‚: ‚Я не осознавал, как сильно меня здесь любят, и совершил ошибку. Спасибо, что остались со мной Леполь из ‚Ренна‚ с 21 голом стал лучшим бомбардиром Лиги 1, у Барклёя 11 мячей. Томассон из ‚Ланса‚ и Ажорк из ‚Бреста‚ с 9 пасами – лучшие ассистенты Батраков назвал Сперцяна лучшим игроком сезона: ‚Он в топе бомбардиров и ассистентов.

Желаю ему уже попробовать себя в другом чемпионате‚ Смородская о бронзе ‚Локомотива‚: ‚Ожидаемая, но плохая. Последние матчи играли без задора, без идеи, без надежды на что‑то хорошее Робинсон о 2-м голе ‚МЮ‚ ‚Ноттингему‚: ‚Не понимаю, в каком мире это не игра рукой. Мбемо фактически использовал ее, чтобы обработать мяч





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