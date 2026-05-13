Football News in Russian

A collection of football news articles in Russian, covering topics such as player rankings, team performances, and manager decisions.

Сафонов получил 9 из 10 от L’Equipe за матч с «Лансом». У остальных игроков «ПСЖ» нет оценок выше 6 «Бенфика» предложила Моуринью новый контракт на фоне интереса «Реала».

Португальцы получат компенсацию в 7 млн евро, если тренер уйдет (Record) «Барселона» не забила в Ла Лиге впервые с декабря 2024 года. Серия из 55 матчей была второй по длине в истории чемпионата Энрике после 2:0 с «Лансом»: «Сафонов был великолепен. Его уровень удивителен для вас, но не для меня. Я всегда говорил, что у меня три вратаря высочайшего уровня» Гвардиола про 3:0 с «Кристал Пэлас»: «Сити» сыграл так, как должен, и добился своего благодаря терпению.

Хотим сохранить шансы на титул до последнего тура» Сафонов о выносах в аут: «Пусть люди гадают. Это интересно наблюдать, зная правду. Сравнение с Яшиным – сказки какие-то, этому нет места, сравнивать невозможно» 8 сэйвов Сафонова – третий результат среди вратарей «ПСЖ» в Лиге 1 при катарцах. У Доннаруммы было 10, у Наваса – 9 Флик о 0:1: «Разочарован результатом, но увидел и положительные моменты.

У «Барсы» был хороший настрой, но «Алавес» играл очень агрессивно» Аль-Хелайфи о пятом титуле «ПСЖ» подряд: «Настоящая звезда – это наша команда. Этот успех – результат первоклассных коллективных усилий всего клуба. Продолжаем писать историю» Масалитин о ЦСКА: «Не вижу развития клуба. Может быть, пора чистить верхушку.

Но ни Орешкина, ни Гинера, ни Бабаева, ни Шевелева не тронешь. Замкнутый порочный круг» Каррагер об отмене гола «Вест Хэма» в игре с «Арсеналом»: «Многие не хотят, чтобы «канониры» стали чемпионами – поэтому поднялся шум. Но фол был, нельзя хватать вратаря за руки» Шалимов о проигрыше «Краснодара» «Динамо»: «Не принимаю, что не надо винить Боселли и Ленини, обязаны в таких случаях проявлять мастерство.

Команда вырывала матчи, терпела – и такое глупое поражение» Мажич об удалении Андраде из «Балтики» в матче с «Локомотивом»: «Он наступил на икру Бакаеву и продолжил продавливать. Кевин сразу согласился с этим моментом





sportsru / 🏆 7. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football Player Rankings Team Performances Manager Decisions Player Comparisons Team Comparisons Player Statistics Team Statistics Player Awards Team Awards Player Rankings Team Performances Manager Decisions Player Comparisons Team Comparisons Player Statistics Team Statistics Player Awards Team Awards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian Football News (Football Standings, Disciplinary Issues, Manager Opinions on Youth Training, PK Rules, Player Supporter Actions)This news article discusses Russian football topics including positions in the Russian Premier League, IFAB's review of PK altercation rules, manager advice to young players, the removal of the penalty against 'Arsenal' by 'West Ham', team supporter actions, the importance of discipline in football, the belief that FC SpARSky could have been a champion had they worked with Gennadiy Karasexyeu, FC RUBINS's performance against a leading team, and comparisons between the struggle for survival and Champions League. Additionally, there are mentions of outstanding French players and managers.

Read more »

Russian News: Argentinean Champion Messi and Portuguese Legend Ronaldo Compared and CriticismsIn the news, Argentinean champion Messi and Portuguese legend Ronaldo are compared, as well as criticisms from the coach and players. Some see Messi as not being as good as Ronaldo, but the coach believes Messi is more talented. There are also discussions about the superstar Neymar's role in PSG's success and the dominance of PSG in the French Ligue 1.

Read more »

Россия продолжает программу модернизации ядерных сил после выхода США из Договора по ПРО (news text in Russian)This news article reports on the continued modernization of Russia's nuclear forces, initiated after the US's withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2002. The article highlights the successful testing of Sarmat missiles, the deployment of the first battalion equipped with these missiles, the development of new strategic weapons systems, and the training of 'Kinzhal' hypersonic missiles for combat use in Ukraine.

Read more »

Regulation of Marketplace Work and Price Changes on E-commerce PlatformsThe news text discusses the regulation of marketplace work and the potential impact on prices of e-commerce platforms. It highlights the involvement of the Russian President and the Russian Ministry of Economic Development in influencing the market and its prices.

Read more »

Роскошный мир футбола в RussiaThe news text covers a wide range of football topics, including potential transfers, doping cases, managerial changes, and match outcomes, highlighting the dynamic and competitive ecosystem of Russian football.

Read more »

Во вратаре московского Динамо после матча с Бенфицмом: 'Я рад, что вызвал такую бурную эмоцию у них...' - NEWS TEXT (in Russian)Head coach of FC (Mos) Dynamo, Ruslan Sadulov, speaks after his team's match against FC Benfic. The game took place in the French Ligue 1 and the champion was already determined (DPS) before the end.

Read more »