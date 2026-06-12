Five cars collided in Ramenskoye, Moscow region, two people injured, press service of the Moscow regional police department reports. The incident occurred on the 40th kilometer of the M-5 highway in the direction of the region. Preliminary information indicates that five cars, moving in the same direction, collided.

Пять машин столкнулись в Раменском Московской области, предварительно, пострадали два человека, сообщили в пресс-службе подмосковного главка МВД РФ.

"Сегодня на 40-м километре автодороги М-5"Урал" в сторону области произошло дорожно-транспортное происшествие. По предварительной информации, столкнулись пять автомашин, передвигавшихся в попутном направлении", - говорится вСетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. Федеральному Государственному Унитарному Предприятию "Международное информационное агентство "Россия сегодня", расположенному по адресу: Россия, 119021, г. Москва, Зубовский бульвар, д. 4.

Федеральному Государственному Унитарному Предприятию "Международное информационное агентство "Россия сегодня", расположенному по адресу: Россия, 119021, г. Москва, Зубовский бульвар, д. 4. Обращаем Ваше внимание, что данная форма обратной связи используется только для взаимодействия с нами по вопросам обработки и защиты персональных данных. Обращения, не связанные с защитой персональных данных, не будут рассмотрены





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Car Accident Collision Moscow Region M-5 Highway Two People Injured

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