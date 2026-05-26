First electric ferries launched on Moscow River

The first series of electric ferries, manufactured by the Moscow shipyard, were launched on the Moscow River on May 26, 2026. The ceremony was attended by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Vitaly Savelev, and Minister of Transport Andrei Nikitin. The new ferries, named after the winners of a public vote, are designed for regular passenger transport. They have a hull length of 21.8 meters and a width of 6 meters, with a passenger capacity of 56 people, including specially equipped places for people with disabilities. The ships are equipped with two electric motors with a power of up to 200 kW, allowing them to reach a speed of up to 15 km/h. The interior of the cabins includes information screens, USB ports for device charging, a free Wi-Fi system, and racks for bicycles. The technology meets current environmental standards, with zero emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere and water. The shipyard is also equipped with solar panels on the roofs of its buildings, which are used as an alternative energy source. The buildings are equipped with modern filtration systems that prevent the entry of technical waters into the Moscow River. The facade materials are made of materials produced in Moscow using Russian technologies.

26 мая 2026 года состоялась церемония спуска на воду первых серийных электросудов, изготовленных на Московской верфи. В мероприятии приняли участие мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин, заместитель председателя правительства РФ Виталий Савельев и министр транспорта Андрей Никитин.

Новые суда модели «Москва 1.0» получили имена «Таганка», «Якиманка», «Полянка» и «Маросейка», выбранные жителями города в ходе голосования на портале «Активный гражданин».

"Сегодня четыре первых корабля сходят со стапелей," - объявил Сергей Собянин. "И до конца года будет запущено еще три судна. Таким образом, у нас будет полноценный флот электросудов. К 2030 году в центральной части Москвы-реки вообще не должно остаться кораблей на дизельном топливе.

А к 2035 году вся Москва-река должна пользоваться только электросудами, что позволит значительно улучшить экологию Москвы-реки и набережной.





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Electric Ferries Moscow River Moscow Shipyard Solar Panels Alternative Energy Source Filtration Systems Facade Materials Environmental Standards Zero Emissions

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