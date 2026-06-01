Finland's National Hockey Team Wins Championship in Switzerland for the First Time in History

The Finnish national hockey team won the championship in Switzerland for the first time in history, defeating the host team in the final with a score of 1:0 in overtime. They also won six out of seven matches in the group stage and advanced to the final four and semi-finals without losing.

Сборная Финляндии выиграла хоккейный ЧМ в Швейцарии завоевав золотые медали. В финале в Цюрихе они победили хозяев соревнований (1:0 в овертайме). По ходу турнира сборная Финляндии выиграла шесть из семи матчей на групповом этапе, уступив лишь швейцарцам.

В 1/4 финала финны были сильнее сборной Чехии, а в полуфинале победили канадцев. Интересно, что с 2022 г. финны не проходили на ЧМ дальше четвертьфинала. Девять раз команда становилась на ЧМ второй и три раза третьей. Также сборная Финляндии чемпион Игр-2022 в Пекине.

Швейцарцы проиграли в финале чемпионата мира третий год подряд. Всего команда в шестой раз завоевала серебро на мировом первенстве, шесть раз она становилась бронзовым призером. Бронзу на ЧМ-2026 взяли норвежцы, сенсационно обыгравшие в овертайме канадцев (3:2). Сборная Норвегии впервые в истории завоевала медали чемпионата мира.

До этого лучшим результатом было четвертое место на ЧМ-1951. Канадцы третий чемпионат мира подряд остаются без медалей. Бронзу на турнире сборная не может взять с 1995 г. Андрей Рублев проиграл в финале турнира на «Шлеме» чеху Якубу Меншику.

Продолжительность встречи составила 3 часа 45 минут. Анна Калинская и Диана Шнайдер, три представительницы России, продолжают борьбу в женской части «Ролан Гаррос» в одиночном разряде. Мирра Андреева вышла в 1/4 финала, обыграв швейцарку Джил Тайхман





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Finland Hockey Championship Switzerland Overtime Group Stage Final Four Semi-Finals Host Team Defeat Score National Team Hockey Team Championship In Switzerland Overtime Group Stage Final Four Semi-Finals Host Team Defeat Score

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