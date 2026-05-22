Figure Skating Rumors and Responses

The text discusses a mother's claim of false rumors and comments about a female figure skater. It includes responses from other figure skater parents and coaches, as well as opinions on the reasons for the rumors.

Мама Муравьевой: 'Пост от Mash и набросы от 'Лапидарность' передаю в Роскомнадзор, с жалобой на ложь, порочащую репутацию спортсменки!

' Ольга Муравьева, мама Софьи Муравьевой, заявила, что о фигуристке распространяют ложную информацию. 'Всем доброго дня! Сообщаю, что все набросы в информационных каналах, порочащие репутацию спортсменки и публикующие ложные посты с неподобающими выводами, фиксирую. В частности пост от Mash и предыдущие набросы от 'Лапидарность' передаю в Роскомнадзор, с жалобой на ложные сообщения, порочащие репутацию спортсменки!

Сборные Грузии и Израиля отказались от Муравьевой из-за 'неудовлетворительных результатов' и неготовности финансировать фигуристку ('Mash на спорте') Бенуа Ришо: 'Франция - лишь один из многих вариантов, доступных Муравьевой. Мы желаем ей всего наилучшего, независимо от того, какую страну она выберет' Роднина о переходах фигуристов: 'Почему все сосредоточились на Саше Плющенко? Дочка Тутберидзе за кого только не выступала. Вот вам и моральный облик' Маргарита Базылюк: 'До сих пор не могу пересмотреть прокат на первенстве России-2025 - не помню, сколько раз упала.

Даже свои хорошие прокаты не могу пересмотреть' Мама Гуменника: 'У Петра были очень сильные способности к математике. Я решила, что нужно сделать акцент на спорте - знания никуда не денутся





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