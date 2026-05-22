Barcelona forward Fermín Lopez has been ruled out of the 2026 World Cup due to a leg injury. He suffered a fibular plateau fracture and is expected to take several months to recover, disappointing everyone who expected him to be healthy for the tournament. Los Blancos' midfielder injured his leg in the 90th minute of a match that didn't decide anything and now faces a tough road to recovery. Meanwhile, Argentina goalkeeper Esteban Cattaneo has a minor hand break, expected to sit out 20 days of the tournament.

Хавбек "Барселоны" Фермин Лопес весь сезон готовил себя к тому, чтобы поехать со сборной Испании на чемпионат мира 2026 года. Испанец проводил сильный год, но все сломала травма: перелом плюсневой кости.

И это в матче, который ничего не решал. Теперь Лопес точно пропустит мундиаль: на восстановление уйдет несколько месяцев. Очень обидно за парня, который вполне мог быть основным. Сегодня Фермин приехал на тренировку "Барселоны" на костылях, где его встретили одноклубники.

Каждый подошел к нему, обнял и посочувствовал, что случилось такое обидное повреждение. Когда кубок чемпионата уже в клубном музее, то какая необходимость игроков, которым скоро играть на важнейшем турнире в их жизни, ставить в состав? У Мартинеса небольшой перелом пальца, операция не потребуется. Вратарь Аргентины пропустит 20 дней и должен восстановиться к первому матчу ЧМ Шалимов говорил: "Это не "Бавария", он не выглядел непобедимой машиной и не показывал красивого футбола, но Семак выжимал максимум. " РПЛ стала очень сложной.





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World Cup 2026 Fermin Lopez Leg Injury Recovery Argentina Bank Champions League

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