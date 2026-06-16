Federal Antimonopoly Service and Supervisory Body Investigate Water and Heat Tariff Violations in 65 Regions, Impose Fines

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) and the supervisory body have conducted a check in 84 regions and found violations in the setting of water and heat tariffs in 65 regions. The total amount of 4 billion rubles, which were deposited in the tariffs, did not have an economic justification. The local authorities have been instructed to transfer these funds to the renovation of communal facilities by October 1. If this is not done, the excess amounts will be excluded from the bills of citizens. In addition, the FAS message clarifies that 801 tariff decisions were made with procedural violations. In particular, state and municipal property was transferred to resource-providing and management organizations without competitive procedures. As a result, companies did not invest in the reconstruction of the communal infrastructure, which led to its wear and tear and, consequently, to the deterioration of the quality of services provided to the population.

Федеральная антимонопольная служба совместно с надзорным ведомством проверила 84 региона и обнаружила нарушения при установлении тарифов на водоснабжение и тепловую энергию в 65 из них.

Итоги ревизии Суммарно 4 миллиарда рублей, заложенные в тарифах, не имели под собой экономического обоснования. Местным властям предписано до 1 октября направить эти средства на обновление объектов жилищно-коммунального хозяйства. Если этого не сделать, излишне начисленные суммы придётся исключить из платёжек граждан. Кроме того, в сообщении антимонопольного ведомства уточняется, что 801 тарифное решение было принято с процедурными нарушениями.

В частности, государственное и муниципальное имущество передавалось ресурсоснабжающим и управляющим организациям без конкурсных процедур. В результате компании не вкладывали деньги в реконструкцию коммунальной инфраструктуры, что вело к её износу и, как следствие, к ухудшению качества предоставляемых населению услуг. Ведомство возбудило дело из-за стоимости препарата «Эдарби» (действующее вещество — азилсартана медоксомил). Лекарство не входит в перечень жизненно необходимых (ЖНВЛП), поэтому его цена не регулируется государством.

Однако «Нижфарм» — единственный производитель этого препарата в России, и аналогов на рынке нет





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Federal Antimonopoly Service Supervisory Body Water And Heat Tariffs Procedural Violations Investigation Fines State Property Competitive Procedures Investment In Reconstruction Quality Of Services

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