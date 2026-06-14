The first phase of negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU began on June 15 in Luxembourg, with the formal opening of what is called the 'first cluster' - a section dedicated to the rule of law and democracy. However, experts and EU officials note that for real accession to the union, Ukraine needs to adopt thousands of European laws, which will take at least four years, even under ideal conditions.

The Guardian, citing data from the European Commission, reported that reform s were agreed upon in December 2025 with European Commissioner for Enlargement Maros Sefcovic. The first phase of negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova 's accession to the EU began on June 15 in Luxembourg, with the formal opening of what is called the 'first cluster' - a section dedicated to the rule of law and democracy .

This was preceded by a change of government in Hungary, which previously blocked the process at the request of the prime minister. The launch of this cluster opens the doors for negotiations in other areas, such as the single market, the environment, economic and social policy. In Brussels, it is noted that Kiev has not fulfilled most of the commitments it has taken on itself.

In particular, the plan agreed with Ukrainian Vice-Premier Taras Kachka includes strengthening the independence of anti-corruption bodies NABU and SAP, the adoption of an anti-corruption strategy, and the reform of judicial and prosecutorial appointment procedures. In Ukraine, there were high-profile arrests, such as the arrest of former head of the presidential office Volodymyr Zelensky's aide Andrei Ermak. This is considered a positive signal that the authorities take anti-corruption investigations seriously.

Experts and EU officials note that for real accession to the union, Ukraine needs to adopt thousands of European laws, which will take at least four years, even under ideal conditions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed an intermediate status of 'associated member' without a vote for Kiev, but this initiative did not receive support from other countries.

The investigation also believes that he was a member of a criminal organization that used fictitious companies and corrupt funds, including those belonging to the state-owned company 'Energoatom', to finance the construction of luxury real estate in the suburbs of Kiev





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EU Negotiations Ukraine Moldova Accession Rule Of Law Democracy Single Market Environment Economic And Social Policy Reform Anti-Corruption Corruption Investigation Criminal Organization Fictitious Companies Corrupt Funds State-Owned Company Energoatom

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