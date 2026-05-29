Exxon Mobil warns of record low oil reserves, potential $150-160 Brent price surge

Exxon Mobil, one of the world's largest oil companies, has warned that global oil reserves may reach record lows in the coming weeks, potentially leading to a surge in oil prices to $150-160 per barrel Brent. The warning was issued by Exxon Mobil's senior vice president, Neil Chepman, who stated that the company is approaching unprecedented low levels of reserves and that prices may rise sharply when this threshold is reached.

Нефтегазовая корпорация Exxon Mobil предупреждает, что мировые запасы нефти в ближайшие недели могут достичь рекордно низких уровней, что способно спровоцировать резкий рост цен на сырье до $150–160 за баррель Brent.

Об этом заявил старший вице-президент компании Нил Чепмен, "Мы приближаемся к беспрецедентно низким уровням запасов. Я имею в виду действительно, действительно низкие уровни. Можно спорить, произойдет это через две или через три недели. Но когда мы достигнем этой точки, цены резко взлетят".

Топ-менеджер отметил, что до сих пор рынок сдерживали накопленные резервы, однако этот фактор не сможет компенсировать дефицит бесконечно долго. При этом, по его словам, рост цен в конечном итоге приведет к снижению спроса и восстановлению баланса на рынке. Несмотря на предупреждения Exxon, июльские фьючерсы на Brent закрылись ниже $94 за баррель. Инвесторы продолжают рассчитывать на урегулирование отношений между США и Ираном, которое позволит восстановить полноценное судоходство через Ормузский пролив.

Если высокие цены на сырье сохранятся, то дополнительные нефтегазовые доходы в 2026 г. могут составить от 500 млрд до 1,8 трлн руб. в зависимости от курса рубля





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Exxon Mobil Oil Reserves Record Low Price Surge Brent Price Additional Revenues Course Of The Ruble

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