Expert predicts summer transfer market for Russian Premier League club

A journalist and author of a Telegram channel 'Kb Teleg' predicts the summer transfer market for a Russian Premier League club. He mentions that the club will not buy a goalkeeper but will focus on finding a central defender. There is a possibility of a new defender on the left side of the defense if a good option arises. The journalist is confident that a new center-forward will join the club in the summer. He also mentions that the club is ready to sell Ugalde and Garcia. There were contacts regarding Vorobyev, but now everything has stalled. It would be ideal to buy him and a strong foreign player. They should be in the club together: Vorobyev as a backup and a strong foreign player as the main striker. The journalist also mentions that it is unlikely to earn money on Ugalde and Garcia in the Premier League. However, there is a chance to earn around € 12-15 million from Ugalde. He also mentions that there are movements in Greece regarding Garcia. If € 8 million is received for Garcia, it will be a success.

Журналист и автор телеграм-канала «КБ Телега».

«Что касается вратарской линии: голкипера летом покупать не будут. 100% начнётся поиск центрального защитника. Есть вероятность, что появится новичок слева в обороне, если будет хороший вариант. Полностью уверен, что летом будет новый центрфорвард.

«Спартак» готов к продаже и Угальде, и Гарсии. Были контакты по поводу Воробьёва, но сейчас всё встало. Идеально было бы купить его и сильного иностранца. Чтобы они оказались в «Спартаке» вдвоём: Воробьёв – запасной, а первый номер – сильный легионер.

На Угальде и Гарсии нельзя заработать? На Ливае – вряд ли, на Манфреде – тоже сложно. Но за Угальде можно примерно € 12-15 млн выручить. Есть у него потолок, плюс эмоционально надо уходить сейчас, а трофей всегда добавляет к стоимости футболиста.

А по Гарсии есть шевеления в Греции. Если за него получить € 8 млн – будет удача», — сказал Никитин в подкасте «Чемпионата» «Премьер-лига несправедливости». В сезоне-2025/2026 Угальде принял участие в 38 матчах во всех турнирах, в которых отметился восемью голами и четырьмя результативными передачами. Гарсия сыграл 33 матча, где забил семь голов и сделал пять ассистов





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Russian Premier League Transfer Market Goalkeeper Central Defender Defender Center-Forward Ugalde Garcia Vorobyev Foreign Player Premier League Money Greece

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