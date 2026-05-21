Expert's Opinion on the Final Series of Gagarin Cup

The expert believes that the final series of the Gagarin Cup between Lokomotiv and Ak Bars is going at a high tempo. The experienced player notes that the length of the bench for Lokomotiv is evident, because all the new players from the lower legs `shoot` in each series. The attacks on Lokomotiv are a new problem for Kazan and the openings for the team haven't come. With a strong squad and many talents from Kabardino-Balkaria, it looks like Yashin progressed to Omsk. Now, Yashin is going through the same scenario with Kazan. In terms of strength, aggression and style. The sixth match will show whether the fuel of Ak Bars is still left. Another reserve of Kazan - legionnaires. Yashin's young guys are on the main roles of attack. Ak Bars' foreign forwards are not fully charged. Do you remember Hmelovsky in Salavat Yulaev? He was dominating, right? But why is he so? To be honest, why is he not like that anymore? And even Ford not very helpfull

Олимпийский чемпион — 1988, чемпион мира — 1986, участник тренерского совета ФХРподелился мнением о финальной серии Кубка Гагарина между «Локомотивом» и «Ак Барсом» (3-2). – Надежды Казани на то, что Ярославль после семиматчевого полуфинала с Омском не хватит на второй марафон подряд, не оправдались.

«Локомотив» выдержал темп, уверенно взял все нечётные игры финала и находится в шаге от трофея. Сказывается длина скамейки. В каждой серии из нижних звеньев «Локомотива» выстреливают новые люди. Посмотрите, какая интересная роль в последних матчах, например, у форварда Кирьянова – у Казани таких открытий нет.

За счёт глубины состава и молодёжного задора Ярославль прошёл Омск. Теперь по этому же сценарию идёт серия с Казанью. В силовом давлении, агрессии, функциональной форме. Шестой матч даст ответ, остался ли бензин у «Ак Барса».

Ещё один резерв Казани – легионеры. У Ярославля они – прежде всего Фрейз и Паник – на первых ролях в атаке. А вот иностранные форварды «Ак Барса» не так заряжены. Вспомните, например, как тренеры раскрыли в «Салавате Юлаеве» Хмелевски, там он был доминирующим форвардом.

Причина тому, почему же в Казани Хмелевски не в этой же роли, а лишь в эпизодической? Да и Тодд не так полезен





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Olympic Champion World Champion Expert Opinion Gagarin Cup Final Series Lokomotiv Ak Bars

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