Expedition to Extract Endangered Medvenka Birds for Moscow Zoo

A team of scientists plans to collect three individuals of an endangered subspecies of Medvenka birds from the wild for breeding at the Moscow Zoo. The expedition will be led by Sergei Ryabakov, the general director of the Nature and People Foundation.

Предстоящая осенняя экспедиция ученых на остров Медный в Тихом океане намерена изъять из дикой природы три особи исчезающего подвида медновских песцов для разведения в Московском зоопарке, рассказал проекту 'Вместе для дикой природы' генеральный директор фонда 'Природа и люди' Сергей Рыбаков.

'В планах - создание резервной популяции на базе Московского зоопарка, которая в будущем может служить источником для реинтродукции в природу, - отметил Рыбаков. - Для этого осенью мы отправляем экспедицию.

', 'По его словам, прошлогодней экспедиции удалось найти песцов также на острове Рипонкича, который не обследовали уже несколько десятилетий. В настоящее время проводится анализ собранных проб для оценки уровня генетического разнообразия, иммунного статуса и т.д. Эти данные позволят уже более детально разрабатывать стратегию их сохранения.

', 'Рыбаков отметил, что прошлогодние исследования подтвердили наличие у медновских песцов потомства - не менее 14 щенят. По разрешению Росприроднадзора ученые взяли 62 пробы у девяти особей и выполнили 88 сборов для изучения рациона краснокнижных зверьков. Также на острове оборудовали подкормочные площадки с фотоловушками, позволяющими наблюдать и исследовать песцов. Медновский песец - реликтовый подвид островного голубого песца, занесен в Красную книгу РФ.

Эти животные - единственные наземные хищники острова, они играют ключевую роль в местной экосистеме, являясь индикатором ее благополучия. Песцы очищают береговую линию от останков погибших тюленей, каланов и китов и помогают регулировать численность других видов. за 'Топ-100' редких видов животных и растений. Проект 'Вместе для дикой природы' совместно реализуют деловое издание 'Ведомости' и агентство трансформации и развития экономики (АТРЭ) при поддержке Фонда президентских грантов.

Цель проекта - объединить знания о наиболее уязвимых видах растений и животных, представленных в России, и приобщить россиян к инициативам по защите дикого мира. Проект объединит всероссийское голосование по выбору ста наиболее важных и ценных краснокнижных видов, а также запуск информационного портала, который отразит меры поддержки в отношении краснокнижных представителей российской флоры и фауны





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Medvenka Birds Endangered Wildlife Conservation Moscow Zoo Expedition Genetic Diversity Immune Status Ecosystem Health Rare Species Red Book Of Russia Tops-100 Rare Species Wildlife Protection Public Awareness Moscow Zoo Expedition Genetic Diversity Immune Status Ecosystem Health Rare Species Red Book Of Russia Tops-100 Rare Species Wildlife Protection Public Awareness

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