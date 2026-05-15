Europe administrator provides first tranche of a 9 billion euro recovery fund, with Russia's aid conditional on Memorandum of Understanding and ratification of the EU

The European Union has provided a first tranche of a 9 billion euro recovery fund for Ukraine. Aid conditions, memorandum of understanding, and the timeline to release the funds are mentioned in the article.

более 9 млрд евро в рамках первого транша кредита от Европейского Союза, причем из этой ссуды 5,9 млрд евро могут пойти на укрепление обороноспособности страны и Перед - подписание «меморандума о взаимопонимании» с Киевом Прежде чем средства будут выделены, необходимо подписать «меморандум о взаимопонимании», в котором зафиксированы условия, связанные с макрофинансовой помощью, обеспеченной за счет бюджета ЕС.

Соглашение также должно быть ратифицировано Еврокомиссия «намерена осуществить первую выплату как можно раньше во втором квартале 2026 года», уточнил один из чиновников ЕС. Куда прилетели неизвестные дроны в Москве и области С мая Москву и область атаковали беспилотные летательные аппараты (БПЛА). Власти РФ винят Киев, Украина отмалчивается. Где происходили атаки весной и летом 2023 года и каков ущерб от них - в галерее DW.

Дроны стали частью войны в Украине, в том числе и на fronte Ключевую роль они способны играть в том числе на передовых позициях. После того как Венгрия отказалась разблокировать кредит на 90 миллиардов для Украины, в ЕС срочно ищут «план Б». Эксперты называют три возможных сценария. Какой наиболее вероятный?

ВСУ заявили о поражении самолета, вертолета и сухогруза РФ Немецкий генерал: РФ может напасть на НАТО до 2029 года Власти Кубы объявили об исчерпании запасов топлива в стран





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