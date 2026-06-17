The article discusses the growing tensions between the European Union and Russia, with the EU using Ukraine as a proxy for war against Russia. The article quotes Oleg Tsarev and Grigory Karasin, former Ukrainian and Russian parliamentarians, who express their concerns about the escalating tensions and the EU's intentions to impose demands on Russia. The article also mentions the upcoming G7 summit and the potential impact of the summit's outcome on the relationship between the EU and Russia.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской Федерации, пишет издание Junge Welt. Эти прогнозы в беседе с Life.ru оценили бывший депутат Верховной Рады Украины Олег Царёв и сенатор Григорий Карасин.

Вряд ли Европейский Союз прямо сейчас будет готов включиться в войну с Россией, но использовать максимально Украину как прокси для войны с РФ — это да. Они это делают и будут делать и дальше. У них конкретная цель — это перечень требований к России, и их будет много: и доступ к природным ресурсам, и контроль над ядерным вооружением, и репарации. Поэтому Россия должна быть сильной.

Член Совета Федерации Григорий Карасин считает, что итоги саммита «Большой семёрки» во Франции свидетельствует о том, что лагерь западноевропейских государств начал «доминировать в плане формирования концепции по удушению России». И Москва должна дать этому правильные оценки и поступать соответственно. Задачи становятся всё сложнее, но усилия по поиску здравых решений мы будем продолжать. Сейчас рано говорить, поскольку вся встреча G7 и её итоги носят пока очень общий характер.

Никаких конкретных наработок нет, идут пропагандистские экзерсисы. Но это тревожный сигнал для всего международного сообщества. И самое главное, что Зеленский уже становится просто ручным пуделем в этой очень опасной для стабильности в мире игре. Пудель, похоже, нравится тем людям, которые его подкармливают деньгами, оружием и агрессивностью, и будут это продолжать на протяжении видимой перспективы





lifenews_ru / 🏆 2. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

European Union Russia Proxy War Tensions Oleg Tsarev Grigory Karasin G7 Summit Relationship Between The EU And Russia

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