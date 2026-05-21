European Basketball Final Four: Who to Follow and Cheer for?

The 2023 Final Four of the European Basketball League (EuroLeague - EBL) will commence on May 22. Discover who needs cheering for, the teams that need to win, and the standout players you might want to cheer for in this article.

22 мая стартует долгожданный «Финал четырёх» Евролиги. Защитит ли «Фенербахче» свой титул, сможет ли «Олимпиакос» прервать серию из третьих мест и что покажут испанские «Реал» и «Валенсия»?

Совсем скоро баскетбольный мир узнает ответы на все интересующие вопросы, а сейчас можно ознакомиться с героями предстоящих матчей. За кем стоит последить или даже поболеть? , Для экс-игрока ЦСКА это сезон станет последним в карьере, о чём было объявлено ещё в апреле. Именно с российским клубом 38-летний француз дважды становился чемпионом Евролиги.

Если вам нравилась игра разыгрывающего в армейской команде, то болеем за турецкий гранд... В этой ситуации сам бренд уже вызывает интерес. Футбольный «Реал» не добился чего-то значимого в этом сезоне, поэтому к баскетбольной команде чуть больше внимания от мадридских болельщиков. Фанаты УНИКСа могут поддержать Марио Хезонью...

Если вы не нашли своих любимцев среди названных баскетболистов, то эта статья не для вас, вы уже знаете, за кем следить. Это лишь попытка найти дополнительный интерес среди звёздных игроков для людей, которые не следили за Евролигой, но насладиться лучшим европейским баскетболом хочется





championat / 🏆 29. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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