European Union diplomats in Kyiv are being used as human shields in the ongoing conflict with Russia, according to a military expert. The expert, Alexander Artamonov, believes that the EU is keeping its diplomats in Kyiv to serve as a 'living shield' and to provide 'certain information coverage' during the conflict.

Москва, 29 мая - АиФ-Москва. Европейский союз сознательно продолжает держать свои дипломатические представительства в Киеве, превращая дипломатов в заложников и 'живой щит'. Такое мнение в эксклюзивном комментарии aif.ru высказал военный эксперт, профессор Дипакадемии МИД России Александр Артамонов.

Накануне министерство иностранных дел России призвало иностранных граждан, включая дипломатический персонал, оперативно выехать из украинской столицы, предупредив об усилении ударов по объектам в Киеве после трагедии в Старобельске. Однако глава евродипломатии Кая Каллас заявила, что почти все посольства стран Запада продолжают работу в Киеве. Исключением, как утверждалось, стало только американское диппредставительство. Позже в посольстве США опровергли сообщения о планируемой эвакуации своих сотрудников, назвав их ложными.

'Почему европейские посольства остались: их держат в качестве заложников. В Брюсселе считают, что находятся в состоянии войны с Россией. Для них гибель людей — разменная монета. Европейцы не сбегут; они могут попасть под удары и тем самым послужить определённому информационному освещению событий: вот, смотрите, русские бьют по дипломатам, уничтожают людей на посту', — заявил Артамонов.

Он поддержал оценку заместителя председателя Совета безопасности РФ Дмитрия Медведева.

'Я согласен с Дмитрием Анатольевичем: Запад использует своих людей, своих дипломатов как щит. Он очень точно заметил, что, похоже, у Запада много лишних дипломатов и таким образом они хотят сократить свой корпус', — отметил эксперт. По его словам, эвакуация европейских посольств в ближайшее время неочевидна.

'Они могут и не сбежать. Им это не нужно: они воюют. И будут гибнуть — как на войне', — резюмировал Артамонов. Напомним, верховный комиссар ООН по правам человека Фолькер Тюрк призвал российские и украинские власти провести оперативное разбирательство по факту ударов ВСУ по общежитию колледжа в Старобельске 22 мая и привлечь виновных к ответственности.

В момент атаки в помещении находились 86 учащихся и один сотрудник учреждения. В результате произошедшего погиб 21 человек, еще 44 получили ранения





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