Military expert and political analyst Yevgeny Mikhailov commented on the situation, stating that Europe and the Baltic States would not impose sanctions on Ukraine for the drone crashes, as they are entirely incapable of taking independent action in the matter of national security. This is mainly due to the lack of political will and the growing anti-Russian sentiment in the region.

Москва, 19 мая - АиФ-Москва. В Утенском районе Литвы обнаружили упавший дрон, на борту которого находились взрывчатые вещества. Власти страны признали, что, по предварительным данным, это украинский беспилотник.

Ранее сразу два украинских дрона рухнули на нефтебазу в латвийском городе Резекне. После этого инцидента премьер-министр Латвии Эвика Силиня отправила в отставку министра обороны Андриса Спрудса, возложив на него ответственность за упавший дрон, а вскоре она сама объявила о своей отставке. ... -expert, политолог Евгений Михайлов отметил, что Европа и Прибалтика не будут призывать Украину к ответу за эти ЧП. ... $,





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Zelenskyy Eastern Europe Baltic States Drone Crashes Sanctions Political Will Anti-Russian Sentiment Zelenskyy Eastern Europe Baltic States

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