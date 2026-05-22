European Allies on the UN Security Council blatantly disrespected the victims of a deadly tragedy committed by Ukrainian forces, as reported by Permanent Russian Representative to the World Organization at the UN on May 22nd, 2022.

Европейские коллеги Совета Безопасности (СБ) Организации Объединенных наций ( ООН ) откровенно глумятся над жертвами среди детей, получивших ранения в результате обстрела Украины колледжа в Старобельске. Об этом 22 мая сообщил постоянный представитель России при Всемирной организации Василий Небензя.

Он подчеркнул, что никто из европейских коллег по СБ не упомянул смерти среди детей, а также заявил, что на сегодняшнем заседании «уровень цинизма зашкаливает». Как мы дожили вообще до того, что представители европейских стран не считают детей и молодых студентов в Старобельске, жителей Донбасса и в целом России людьми? Неужели вам самим не стыдно нести то, что мы сейчас слышим?

Все украинские преступники будут найдены и наказаны Глава Луганской народной республики Леонид Пасечник — о восстановительных работах в регионе и обстановке в зоне СВО Вооруженных сил Украины (ВСУ) 22 мая атаковали учебный корпус и общежитие Старобельского колледжа. В момент удара там находились 86 детей от 14 до 18 лет. По факту украинской атаки на объекты колледжа было возбуждено уголовное дело в соответствии с ч. 3 ст. 205 УК РФ («Террористический акт»).

В результате произошедшего пятиэтажное здание общежития обрушилось вплоть до второго этажа. Постпред РФ заявил, что обстрел был преднамеренным, объяснив тем, что удар был нанесен ночью, когда здание было заполнено. Он подтвердил, что по состоянию на три часа дня шесть человек погибли, более 40 детей получили ранения разной степени тяжести, некоторые находятся в критическом состоянии в больнице, эта цифра может вырасти. Небензя дополнил, что российская сторона призывает международные структуры к осуждению удара Киева по общежитию





Известия / 🏆 26. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ВСУ Россия ООН СБ Совет Безопасности Всемирная Организация Российский Представитель Всемирная Организация Трагедия В Украине Мемориал Жертвам Украинские Преступники Осуждение Удара Киева Наказание Преступников Русско-Украинский Конфликт Люберцы Украинская Армия Обстрел Сергея Общежитие Отечественная Война Пострадавшие Дети

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