The European football season will come to an end on Saturday, May 30, with the final match of the UEFA Champions League between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal in Budapest. Matvey Safonov, a Russian goalkeeper, is expected to be the starting goalkeeper for PSG, having played in the entire play-off. Alexei Batkov, a 20-year-old Russian player from Lokomotiv Moscow, is also expected to join PSG soon, having established himself as a starter for Lokomotiv in the 2024/25 season. The article also mentions the potential transfer of Batkov to PSG and his impressive performance in the Russian Premier League (RPL).

В субботу, 30 мая, в Будапеште официально закроется европейский футбольный сезон: парижский ПСЖ сыграет с лондонским «Арсеналом» в финале Лиги чемпионов. С высокой долей вероятности ворота ПСЖ будет защищать россиянин Матвей Сафонов, он провел в основе весь плей-офф.

Сафонов перешел в ПСЖ летом 2024 г. за 20 млн евро, по данным Transfermarkt, за два сезона пробив себе дорогу в стартовый состав. Не исключено, что компанию Сафонову во французском гранде скоро составит 20-летний Алексей Батраков, пока связанный контрактом с московским «Локомотивом»





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

European Football Season Champions League Final Matvey Safonov Alexei Batkov Russian Players Paris Saint-Germain Lokomotiv Moscow Russian Premier League

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