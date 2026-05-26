Enrique: "Arsenals" and Parisians' Styles in UEFA Champions League Final

The article discusses the styles of play of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in the upcoming UEFA Champions League final. The final match will take place on May 30th at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

поделился размышлениями о стилях игры парижан и лондонского «Арсенала» в преддверии финала Лиги чемпионов УЕФА. Решающая игра турнира пройдёт 30 мая на стадионе «Пушкаш Арена» в Будапеште, Венгрия.

"Я не считаю, что эти две команды — противоположности. «Арсенал» — команда, созданная по образу и подобию Микеля Артеты. Он явно отталкивался от идеологии Хосепа Гвардиолы, построенной на футболе с акцентом на владение мячом. Команда демонстрирует высочайший уровень конкурентоспособности — в этом проявляется личность Микеля.

«Арсенал» — лучшая оборонительная команда в Европе, и так уже несколько лет. Это впечатляющее сочетание. Команда не зависит от одного игрока. Она забивает много голов со стандартных положений и сочетает в себе две черты: надёжную оборону и высокую результативность.

Кто‑то может сказать, что «Арсенал» не забивает командных голов, — но разве это имеет значение? Спросите любого болельщика «Арсенала» — и я уверен, он будет в восторге. Команда выиграла Премьер‑лигу, и я их поздравляю. Они заслужили победу с самого начала, потому что провели великолепный сезон.

Они были очень близки к победе во всех турнирах, в которых участвовали. У нас есть сходство: мы, как и «Арсенал», стараемся максимально использовать свои сильные стороны и возможности. Для этого нам нужно удерживать мяч и проявлять себя на поле. Мы тоже можем забивать со стандартных положений, но нам нравится сохранять владение мячом за счёт взаимодействия игроков, искать способы взломать оборону соперника — и делать это нужно командой.

Наши игроки обладают более яркими индивидуальными качествами, но при этом они тоже играют как единая команда. Я считаю, что речь идёт о двух великих командах — вместе с «Баварией» это три лучшие команды Европы. Всё это означает, что нам придётся адаптироваться: играть и обороняться иначе, чем обычно, — если мы хотим взять верх над «Арсеналом», — приводит слова Энрике сайт УЕФА





championat / 🏆 29. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UEFA Champions League Paris Saint-Germain Arsenal Enrique Football Styles Of Play Competitive Level Individual Qualities Teamwork Adaptation

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