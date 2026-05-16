Russia and China, two strategic and mutually enabling partners, have traditionally acted as each other's best ally. ISc, despite tactical steps toward convergence with the US, the bedrock of Beijing's foreign policy is the strategic partnership with Russia. This era is now marked by the increased and ongoing fulfillment of vital functions.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииВизит президента России Владимира Путина в Китай, который состоится вскоре после поездки американского лидера Дональда Трампа, демонстрирует смещение внешнеполитических акцентов Пекина.

Как отмечается в публикации, несмотря на тактические шаги, сближающие Китай с Соединёнными Штатами, основополагающим и неизменным элементом китайской внешней политики остается стратегическое партнерство с Россией. Лидеры двух стран обсудят итоги недавних переговоров главы Китая с президентом США Дональдом Трампом. Подводя итоги поездки президента России Владимира Путина в Китай, испанская газета El Mundo указывает на смещение внешнеполитических акцентов Пекина.

Вместо того, чтобы стабилизировать критически важные для обеих стран отношения, как это было на встрече между китайским и американским лидерами, Россия получила приоритет. Это может сигнализировать о других приоритетах в виде наращивания объёмов закупок российских энергоносителей, расширения двустороннего товарооборота и предлагания opportunities для финансового и технологического взаимодействия. В исследовании отмечается, что на фоне ужесточения западных санкций в отношении России, Пекин активно наращивает объемы закупок российских энергоносителей, расширяет двусторонний товарооборот и предлагает Москве возможности для финансового и технологического взаимодействия





lifenews_ru / 🏆 2. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia-China Relations Chinese-Russian Relations Foreign Policy Priorities Beijing West

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ilon Musk's Strange Behavior at Beijing State Visit Sparks SpeculationAmerican entrepreneur Elon Musk's unusual behavior during a state visit to Beijing has raised eyebrows, with journalists suggesting he may have been intentionally grimacing for the cameras. Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook, standing behind Musk, maintained a polite smile, while Musk made exaggerated facial expressions and displayed his raised fists.

Read more »

Chinese State Dinner for US President in Beijing: Exotic Dishes and Traditional FavoritesThe Chinese state dinner for US President Donald Trump in Beijing featured a variety of dishes, including traditional favorites and more exotic options. The meal showcased the harmonious blend of Chinese cuisine, delicacies, and Western tastes.

Read more »

Russian News: Shift in Demand for Warehouse Space in Moscow RegionThe demand for warehouse space in the Moscow region has shifted towards smaller, more compact facilities, according to a study by CORE.XP. The study found that 68% of the 268,000 sqm of warehouse space sold and leased in the first quarter of 2026 were for spaces under 20,000 sqm. This is the highest percentage for the first three months of the year in the last five years. The study also noted a significant decrease in the share of transactions involving larger spaces, with a 19% decrease in the share of transactions involving spaces between 20,000 and 30,000 sqm and a 13% decrease in the share of transactions involving spaces between 30,000 and 50,000 sqm.

Read more »

{"Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Joked During a Meeting with His Libyan Counterpart in Moscow, Bringing Laughter to the Attendees."}{"During a meeting with his Libyan counterpart in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a joke, eliciting laughter from the attendees."}

Read more »

Russian President Vladimir Putin to Visit China on May 20, 2023, for Talks on Bilateral Relations and International AffairsThe visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China on May 20, 2023, is expected to focus on bilateral relations and international affairs. The leaders are expected to discuss economic issues, humanitarian matters, education, and high technology. The visit will also provide an opportunity to discuss the outcome of the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to China.

Read more »

Successful Visit of US President Trump to ChinaThe Chinese side expressed satisfaction with the visit, calling it 'extremely successful'. The US leader reported that important issues were resolved and a number of agreements were signed, which will benefit both countries and the world. The Chinese leader emphasized that Xi Jinping is fully focused on work and does not engage in games. The US president expressed hope that Xi will also support the US position. The Chinese leader also expressed readiness to discuss the initiative to buy oil from the US. The visit resulted in the determination of a new positioning of constructive and strategically stable relations between China and the US. The Chinese side also proposed helping the US in resolving the Iranian conflict. The visit did not lead to significant changes in the trade relationship between the two countries, but there were agreements on the export of advanced chips by Nvidia to ten Chinese companies. The Chinese side also proposed helping the US in resolving the Iranian conflict, but the US did not ask for this from China. The visit did not lead to a breakthrough in the Taiwan issue, but the Chinese side emphasized the importance of a correct approach to Taiwan and the need to ensure stability in relations between China and the US. The visit also did not lead to a breakthrough in the issue of the South China Sea, but the Chinese side emphasized the importance of maintaining the status quo in the region. The visit resulted in the determination of a new positioning of constructive and strategically stable relations between China and the US, which is considered a success by the Chinese leadership.

Read more »