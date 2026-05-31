Greenland's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has responded to recent attempts by the US and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to convince locals to join the US, stating that the islanders do not want to become Americans and that decisions about Greenland's future should be made in Nuuk, not in Copenhagen or Washington. She also mentioned the 1951 defense agreement between the US and Denmark and the potential interest in rare earth metals in Greenland, but declined to comment on the rhetoric of the US regarding Arctic security.

Она также напомнила, что с 1951 г. между странами действует соглашение об обороне Гренландии, позволяющее США создавать на острове военные базы в рамках НАТО.

"Я не ищу конфликта с США и верю в наш союз. Но если кто-то нам угрожает, мы будем реагировать", – заявила Фредериксен. Отвечая на вопрос о возможной силовой попытке США захватить остров, глава датского правительства заявила: "Если угрожать союзнику силой, все заканчивается". Она напомнила, что Вашингтон уже угрожал ввести пошлины против стран, поддержавших Данию в арктическом вопросе.

Но Европа дала решительный отпор.

"В Европе мы пережили нечто вроде"гренландского момента". Думаю, это дело нас кое-чему научило. Мы сделали правильные выводы", – подчеркнула Фредериксен. Дональда Трампа и губернатора Луизианы Джеффа Лэдри, которые пытались убедить местных жителей присоединиться к США.

По словам Фредериксен, гренландцы встретили их без энтузиазма: "Они неоднократно повторяли, что не хотят становиться американцами. Их никому не купить". Фредериксен подчеркнула, что решения о будущем Гренландии должны приниматься в столице острова Нууке, а не в Копенгагене или Вашингтоне.

"Это не моя страна и не мой народ. Решения о своей будущем гренландцы должны принимать сами", – заключила она. На вопрос, стоит ли за риторикой Вашингтона о "безопасности в Арктике" интерес к контролю над месторождениями редкоземельных металлов на острове, Фредериксен предпочла не отвечать. Она предложила адресовать вопросы напрямую американцам





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