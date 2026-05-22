Donald Trump considers new strikes on Iran after talks lapse

Donald Trump has seriously considered launching new strikes on Iran after talks terminated in a late-stage without reaching an agreement.

Москва, 23 мая - АиФ-Москва. Президент Соединённых Штатов Дональд Трамп всерьёз рассматривает возможность нанесения новых ударов по территории Ирана, сообщает Axios. Издание ссылается на информацию, полученную от источников.

"Трамп всерьёз рассматривает нанесение новых ударов по Ирану, если в переговорах в последнюю минуту не удастся достичь прогресса", — говорится в сообщении. В материале сказано, что Трамп провёл совещание по Ирану с чиновниками по нацбезопасности. Во встрече приняли участие вице-президент США Джей Ди Вэнс, министр войны Пит Хегсет, директор Центрального разведывательного управления Джон Рэтклифф, глава аппарата Белого дома Сьюзи Уайлс и другие чиновники





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