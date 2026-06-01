Dojo: Daughters of Putin to Participate in Promef, Discuss Engineering Code and Medical Career

The daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tihonova, will be participating in the Promef, a major international economic forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Vorontsova will be present in person as a moderator, while Tihonova will participate via video conference as an expert. Tihonova will be taking part in a discussion titled 'Engineer Code: Restore or Rewrite?' where she will discuss the challenging situation with engineers in Russia and the growing demand for engineers compared to the supply. She is the CEO of InnoPratica, a company under the 'NIr' fund she founded. In April, 'Можем объяснить' reported that the fund Tihonova founded had earned record profits of 635 million rubles. Vorontsova will moderate a discussion titled 'Professional Orientation and Mentoring in Medicine: Experience, Best Practices, Future'. The discussion will cover the new law No. 424, which requires medical graduates to work in healthcare facilities under the supervision of experienced mentors. The discussion will also cover the path of a professional career in medicine under the new law and what needs to be done to make the work of a young doctor after graduation comfortable.

Поддержите Дождь! Мы верим, что с вами мы сможем добиться перемен к лучшему. Дочери Путина — Мария Воронцова и Катерина Тихонова —, выступят на Петербургском международном экономическом форуме (ПМЭФ), который открывается в среду, 3 июня, пишет «Можем объяснить». 3 июня Воронцова будет присутствовать лично в качестве модератора, Тихонова — по видеосвязи как эксперт (как и в прошлом году).

Тихонова будет участвовать в дискуссии «Инженерный код нации: восстановить или написать заново? », Ее организаторы признают тяжелую ситуацию с инженерами в России, число которых неуклонно падает, а спрос превышает предложение. Она заявлена как гендиректор компании «Иннопрактика», под этим брендом работает учрежденный ей фонд «НИР». В апреле из его финансовой отчетности «Можем объяснить» выяснил, что фонд Тихоновой заработал рекордные деньги в своей истории — 635 млн рублей.

Воронцова будет модерировать дискуссию «Профессиональное ориентирование и наставничество в медицине. Опыт, лучшие практики, будущие». Там будут обсуждать закон №424, который предполагает обязательную отработку выпускников медвузов в учреждениях здравоохранения под присмотром коллег-наставников.

«Как и кто будет проходить свой профессиональный путь в рамках нового закона. И что нужно сделать, чтобы работа молодого врача после окончания ВУЗа была комфортна? » — говорится в анонсе мероприятия





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Promef International Economic Forum Maria Vorontsova Katerina Tihonova Engineer Code Professional Orientation And Mentoring In Medi Law No. 424 Mentorship In Medicine Professional Career In Medicine New Law Experienced Mentors Young Doctors Work Of A Young Doctor After Graduation Professional Orientation And Mentoring In Medi Best Practices Future

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