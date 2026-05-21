This article discusses the challenges Russian residents in France are facing in obtaining and renewing their visas D and provides recommendations. It also mentions the recent changes in the requirements for receiving and renewing visas D, the number of individuals affected, and the upcoming decisions of the French authorities on the RAPID (Regime d'Aide à Pourvisement de Cuvée d'Immigration en Droit) program.

"В исключительных случаях. Что это за случаи, пока не ясно. Но всем, кто не попадает в категорию 'исключительности', рекомендуют искать другие способы продлить легальность статуса пребывания во Франции - либо запрашивать убежище.

APS чаще всего выдается на полгода (с последующим обновлением в префектуре по месту регистрации) и дает право на работу. А получают его, например, иностранные студенты после выпуска - это дает им время закрепиться во Франции после окончания учебной визы. Другая категория обладателей APS - люди, выехавшие из зон военных конфликтов. После начала российско-украинской войны документ начали выдавать украинцам и россиянам.

Последним - если Франция признавала, что оставаться на родине для них было небезопасно. В этом случае россиянин мог сначала рассчитывать на переезд в страну по гуманитарной визе D, а затем - на перевод на APS. К примеру, по таким основаниям во Францию при поддержке некоммерческой организации "Ателье художников в изгнании" (Lʼatelier des artistes en exil) перебрались многие антивоенные деятели культуры и искусства. А еще так легализовывались журналисты, активисты и политически преследуемые россияне.





meduzaproject / 🏆 10. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

France Russian Residents Visa D Migration RAPID Program

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