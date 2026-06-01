The escalating trade tensions between the US and China and the imposition of tariffs may lead to an increase in the market share of developing countries, including high-tech products, according to a report prepared for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum by the business publication 'Vedomosti' and the Foundation.

Торговое противостояние между США и Китаем и тарифные войны могут привести к тому, что развивающиеся страны нарастят свою долю на мировом рынке, в том числе высокотехнологичной продукции, полагают авторы доклада «Мир – 2026: между столкновением и сотрудничеством», подготовленного к Петербургскому международному экономическому форуму деловым изданием «Ведомости» и ФондомПо данным Института народохозяйственного прогнозирования РАН, оптимизация размещения производств, к которой прибегали мировые лидеры в рамках политики глобализации, привела к угрозе утраты ими доминирующего положения.

"Рост экономик развивающихся стран в 2024–2025 гг. составил 4,3 и 4,4% по сравнению с ростом на 1,8 и 1,7% в развитых странах. По данным МВФ, в 2025 г. совокупный ВВП стран БРИКС по паритету покупательской способности был на 25% больше ВВП стран G7", – отмечается в исследовании. Торговые ограничения и тарифная эскалация стали попыткой остановить это развитие.

"Импортные пошлины США используются как инструмент принуждения к пересмотру баланса по широкому кругу вопросов. По данным ВТО, в 2026 г. торговые барьеры ограничивают 20% мирового импорта против 13% годом ранее", – добавляют аналитики. Больше всего от импортных пошлин пострадал Китай – по итогам 2025 г. средневзвешенная тарифная ставка США на товары из Поднебесной составила 37%. Нетарифные механизмы торговых ограничений в развитых странах затрагивают более 80% торговли, а в Европейском союзе – более 90%.

Если оценить объем этих мер в пересчете на адвалорную ставку импортной пошлины, они равны 8–13%-ному импортному тарифу. На этом фоне Китай теряет долю рынка США, а такие страны как Мексика, Вьетнам и другие, наращивают свою долю, пользуясь более низкими пошлинами в отношении их товаров. Для восстановления рыночного баланса эксперты считают необходимым реформировать институт ВТО, в частности, его апелляционные механизмы





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trade Tensions Tariffs Developing Countries Market Share High-Tech Products US-China Trade War

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mercedes-Benz may face restrictions in US market due to China-focused billA bill in the US Congress targeting companies with Chinese ownership could lead to restrictions on Mercedes-Benz, a German automaker with a significant stake in a Chinese company.

Read more »

Paris Riots: 24 Fireworks Detected, 89 Arrests Made, Tensions High Ahead of Champions League FinalThe situation in Paris has escalated with the detection of 24 fireworks and the arrest of 89 individuals. The most tense area is the Parc des Princes stadium in the 16th arrondissement. The police have detained around 1,000 people and have used tear gas to disperse the crowd. The unrest has also spread to other parts of the city, with cars and a kiosk set on fire. A police officer was injured in a brawl that involved around 30 people. Two British citizens have been arrested for damaging a car and disturbing the peace.

Read more »

Военный аналитик США: НАТО-специалисты, сотрудничающие с ВСУ, могут покинуть УкраинуAccording to a military analyst in the US Army, NATO specialists working with the Ukrainian military may leave Ukraine, which could have severe consequences for the Kiev regime.

Read more »

Danish PM: 'We Will React' to Threats, Rejects US Control Over GreenlandGreenland's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has responded to recent attempts by the US and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to convince locals to join the US, stating that the islanders do not want to become Americans and that decisions about Greenland's future should be made in Nuuk, not in Copenhagen or Washington. She also mentioned the 1951 defense agreement between the US and Denmark and the potential interest in rare earth metals in Greenland, but declined to comment on the rhetoric of the US regarding Arctic security.

Read more »

US Department of State to Host Dialogue on Strategic Partnership with AzerbaijanThe US Department of State will host a dialogue on strategic partnership with Azerbaijan on June 2, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Department. The main topics of the dialogue will include regional connectivity, trade, industry, transit, energy security, investments, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure. The sides aim to discuss specific steps to deepen their cooperation in these areas. The dialogue will also include a special session with representatives of US and Azerbaijani business circles. The signing of cooperation documents and commercial agreements between US and Azerbaijani companies is expected. The negotiations between the authorities of Azerbaijan and the US side began before the arrival of the US delegation in Baku on February 9, when President Aliyev received the US Trade Mission led by Hash Choxi. According to the President of Azerbaijan, the sides are entering a new stage of bilateral relations, promising and active.

Read more »

Russia Concerned About Gas Tensions in Armenia, Sees Benefits of EAEU ParticipationRussia is not interested in a complex situation arising in the gas sector of Armenia, as Overchuk, a journalist, mentioned in an interview. He added that Armenia should look at the map and the existing pipelines to understand who will supply gas, considering the 30% tariff, market price, and middleman's share. The situation will be very complicated, although Russia does not want it. The Armenian authorities have repeatedly stated their intention to strengthen relations with the European Union while emphasizing the absence of plans to leave the CSTO. On May 9, the Russian president stated that Armenia should decide as soon as possible whether it chooses the path of European integration or remains in the CSTO. The president also emphasized that Russia is not against Armenia joining the EU, but it is impossible to combine this with membership in the CSTO. He highlighted the advantages of Armenia's participation in the EAEU, including access to a large and protected market, duty-free trade, harmonized technical and phytosanitary norms, and simplified logistics. He also mentioned the low prices of energy carriers: '600 euros in Europe and 150 with a small amount - incomparable for Armenia. I list everything in a row. But this is not the only advantage', - he said at a press conference after participating in the meeting of the Higher Eurasian Economic Council (VEES) in Astana. Overchuk emphasized that Armenia intends to continue to actively participate in the work of the EAEU, taking into account the national interests of all member states.

Read more »