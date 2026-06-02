Cultural Events in June 2022

The text highlights the main cultural events in June across the country, including festivals, exhibitions, and performances. It also mentions the upcoming festival 'T-Dvor' in Nikolsky Rectors, which will focus on technologies of the future.

От Айвазовского в Нижнем Новгороде до музыкальных фестивалей в Самаре и Санкт-Петербурге и выставки о традициях усадебного садоводства в Ростове Великом.

«Ведомости. Город» собрал главные культурные события июня по всей стране. С 4 по 6 июня в Никольских рядах пройдет фестиваль «Т-Двор». В этом году его главной темой станут технологии будущего, созданные для человека и ради человека.

Спикеры и гости попытаются заглянуть далеко за горизонт и спрогнозировать сценарии развития нашей цивилизации. Программа разделена по дням: 4 июня расскажут о науке и технологиях (от нейроинтерфейсов до космоса и биотехнологий), 5 июня – о бизнесе и искусственном интеллекте, 6 июня – о человеке в эпоху алгоритмов (отношения, долголетие, работа будущего). Днем гостей ждут интеллектуальные инсайты: лекции, публичные выступления и дискуссии с учеными, визионерами, предпринимателями и лидерами индустрий. Вечером – полная перезагрузка: концерты популярных артистов и атмосферные диджей-сеты





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Cultural Events Festivals Technologies Of The Future Science And Technology Business And Artificial Intelligence Human In The Age Of Algorithms

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