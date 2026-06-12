Concerns about the impact of data centers on local communities and the environment

The text discusses the concerns of local residents and environmental groups about the impact of data centers on their communities and the environment. It highlights the noise, vibration, and energy consumption issues associated with these centers and the need for public consultation and environmental impact assessments.

Истцы пожаловались, что электростанция, которая обеспечивает энергией расположенный поблизости центр обработки данных, создает "повсеместный" шум, который плохо влияет на их здоровье.

"Бум искусственного интеллекта сеет хаос по всей территории Соединенных Штатов. Подобные компании спешат построить огромные дата-центры и объекты сопутствующей энергоинфраструктуры, размещая их в жилых районах и заставляя жителей мириться с почти не прекращающимся шумом и вибрацией. Это классический пример того, как прибыль ставится выше людей, а корпоративные интересы попирают фундаментальные права человека", - цитирует иск агентство Reuters. Фото: Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP Photo/picture alliance "Карта отражает реальные масштавы этой гонки, раскрывая закономерности роста, конфликты и неопределенности", - пишет Брокович.

С момента запуска платформы в минувшем апреле она получила тысячи сообщений. Таким образом правозащитница хочет дать жителям США возможность высказаться и помочь им составить представление о центрах обработки данных ИИ, поясняет она. Общественность не должна узнавать об этом в последнюю очередь, - считает активистка. Хотя центры обработки данных в принципе существуют уже несколько десятилетий, крупные технологические корпорации значительно ускорили строительство новых объектов по всему миру.

Наряду срастет и спрос на облачные сервисы и платформы. Критики, такие как Брокович, в первую очередь указывают на огромное потребление энергии и воды, необходимое для работы серверов и охлаждения оборудования. По данным неправительственной организации Algorithmwatch с филиалами в Берлине и Цюрихе, один объект может потреблять столько же энергии, сколько небольшой город. Местные жители сообщили DW, что из-за работы центра доступ к воде иногда бывает у них лишь на несколько часов в день.

Кроме того, быстрый износ оборудования в таких объектах приводит к образованию большого количества электронного мусора. Брокович на своем сайте также указывает на С экономической точки зрения для многих регионов появление таких центров - не всегда преимущество. Инвесторы вкладывают миллиарды в их строительство, но при этом почти не создают"прямых" рабочих мест. Площадь такого объекта часто составляет несколько десятков тысяч квадратных метров, но в нем обычно работает значительно меньше 100 сотрудников.

Согласно оценке Euronews на 2025 год, в США находится около 5400 центров обработки данных, что значительно превосходит их количество в других странах. Далее следуют Германия, Великобритания, Китай, Канада, Франция, Австралия, Нидерланды и Россия. По всему миру планируется построить множество новых объектов, как правило, в сельских районах. Помимо Соединенных Штатов, тысячи центров должны появиться и в Восточной Азии.

В первую очередь к этому готовятся Китай, Япония, Южная Корея и Тайвань, следует из данных платформы Germany Trade & Invest. Кроме того, свои центры обработки данных расширяют Объединенные Арабские Эмираты, Саудовская Аравия и Катар. В Германии в центре вниманияНа платформе Брокович регистрируются сведения не только о новых проектах, но и о введении мораториев. Речь идет о своего рода"кнопке паузы", позволяющей оценить последствия строительства.

Эти моратории различаются по продолжительности и масштабу, но преследуют одну общую цель: создание не должно опережать планирование. На платформе, среди прочего, сообщается о мораториях в штатах Северная Каролина, Пенсильвания, Мэриленд, Флорида, Техас и Мэн. Но не всегда они увенчиваются успехом. Законодательное собрание штата Мэн в апреле ввело мораторий на строительство новых центров обработки данных мощностью более 20 мегаватт.

Однако губернатор Джанет Миллс наложила вето на этот закон. В других регионах мира ситуация также накаляется уже давно, например, в Ирландии и Нидерландах. В Чили в 2024 году группа экоактивистов успешно протестовала против строительства дата-центра для приложений искусственного интеллекта. В Бразилии, которая позиционирует себя как новый хаб для таких объектов, сейчас расширяется число их критиков, особенно на северо-востоке страны





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