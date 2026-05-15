Commentator Discusses Importance of Players in Zenit's Championship Run

Commentator Dmitry Shnyakin discusses the importance of players like Maxim Gulinchev and Alexander Sobolev in Zenit's championship run and the significance of overtaking Spartak in the number of titles.

Футболисты «Зенита» Максим Глушенков и Александр Соболев весной стали важными элементами петербургской команды на ее пути к чемпионскому титулу, рассказал комментатор «Матч ТВ» Дмитрий Шнякин.

Глушенков и Соболев выступают за «сине-бело-голубых» с лета 2024 года.

«Зенит» и московский «Спартак» по 10 раз выигрывали чемпионат России. — «Зениту» важно опередить «Спартак» по количеству чемпионских титулов? — Думаю, это важно для менеджмента клуба, болельщиков, для символизма. Если говорить о футболистах, то, скорее, важно, что некоторые из них впервые станут чемпионами.

Например, Соболев, Глушенков и Луис Энрике. Те, с чьими качествами связывали надежды на выход команды на прежний уровень, каким он был в команде Малкома. Надо признать, что весной Глушенков и Соболев — важнейшие элементы команды, идущей к чемпионству. А есть еще «старички» с большим количеством титулов, без чьей помощи лидерство в РПЛ тоже не обошлось, — сказал Шнякин «Матч ТВ».

Команда Сергея Семака перед 30-м туром опережает идущий вторым «Краснодар» на два очка.

«Сине-бело-голубых» в заключительном туре устроит ничью в гостевом матче с «Ростовом», «быки» в параллельной игре примут «Оренбург». Прямые трансляции всех матчей 30-го тура РПЛ смотрите 17 мая с 17:55 на телеканалах группы «Матч», а также сайтах matchtv.ru и sportbox.ru





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Zenit Spartak Championship Russia Football Maxim Gulinchev Alexander Sobolev Championship Run Overtaking Titel Russia Football Commentator Dmitry Shnyakin Championship Russia Football Commentator Dmitry Shnyakin Championship Russia Football Commentator Dmitry Shnyakin Championship Russia Football Commentator Dmitry Shnyakin

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