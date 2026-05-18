Changes at the Fed and Its Global Impacts

The appointment of Kevin Warsh as the new head of the Federal Reserve is significant for the global economy, signaling a potential shift in the central bank's monetary policy approach. Given the challenging economic conditions and the need to balance the fight against inflation with the support for the economy, analysts expect a gradual easing of monetary policy from Warsh, although not without challenges.

Главное в материале: — Кевин Уорш возглавил ФРС в тот момент, когда американская экономика сталкивается с последствиями длительного периода высоких ставок, а инфляция пока остается выше целевого уровня в 2% — Новый глава ФРС долгие годы считался сторонником жесткой денежно-кредитной политики, однако в последние месяцы начал допускать необходимость снижения ставок.

— Решения ФРС напрямую влияют на мировую экономику: высокие ставки укрепляют доллар, усиливают давление на сырьевые рынки и замедляют глобальный рост, а для России создают риски ослабления рубля, снижения экспортных доходов и сохранения дорогих кредитов внутри страны — Американская финансовая система ждет глобальная перестройка. Новым председателем Федеральной резервной системы стал Кевин Уорш — бывший член совета управляющих центробанка, который долгие годы считался сторонником жесткой денежно-кредитной политики.

Именно ему теперь предстоит принимать решения в условиях, когда американская экономика с трудом выдерживает высокие ставки, а инфляция при этом так и не вернулась к целевому уровню





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