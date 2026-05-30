Champions League Final: 1-1 Draw, Penalty Shootout Win for PSG

The final match of the Champions League ended in a 1-1 draw, with Kay Havertz scoring for Monaco and USM Benalouane scoring for PSG in the penalty shootout. PSG successfully defended their title, winning their third Champions League trophy.

Основное и дополнительное время финального матча в Будапеште завершилось со счетом 1:1. В составе «канониров» мяч забил Кай Хавертц. У парижан с пенальти отличился Усман Дембеле.

В серии 11-метровых ударов точнее оказались игроки «ПСЖ» — 4:3. Команда Луиса Энрике защитила титул, завоеванный в 2025 году. Для испанского специалиста это третья победа в Лиге чемпионов. В сезоне-2014/15 он привел к трофею «Барселону».

СборныеСафонов стал первым российским футболистом, дважды выигравшим Лигу чемпионовФанаты «ПСЖ» устроили беспорядки в Париже, полиция применила слезоточивый газ и задержала 10 человекДзюба: «Думал, что Слуцкий плюшевый и мягкий. Но нет. Когда он токсичен, это самый неприятный персонаж» Дзюба — о Талалаеве: «Он не сможет работать в топ-клубах. Очень темпераментный, высокого мнения о себе» Дзюба — о хейте: «Меня ничто не может остановить, обидеть.

Самые близкие люди могут нанести рану, но мы простим»Тукманов: «Карпину надо уже определить 15-17 футболистов, из которых он будет строить основной состав сборной» Департамент судейства и инспектирования РФС назвал верным решение назначить пенальти в ворота «Ростова» в матче с «Зенитом» Дзюба — о возможном переходе в «Спартак»: «Все может быть, время покажет. Если понадоблюсь, точно не испорчу картину»Звезду сборной Англии арестовали за наркотики. Надо же так загубить карьеру!

Чемпион мира Отаменди подписал контракт с «Ривер Плейт»Тренер футбольного клуба «Гавр» Бергунью умер в 43 годаКаждый игрок «ПСЖ» получит премию в 1 млн евро за победу в Лиге чемпионов — СМИВ рамках группового этапа клубы проведут по 8 игр. Команды, занявшие в сводной таблице места с 1 по 8, попадают в 1/8 финала, команды, занявшие места с 9 по 24, играют стыковые матчи плей-офф.

Средство массовой информации сетевое издание «www.sportbox.ru» зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор). Учредитель (соучредители) СМИ сетевого издания «www.sportbox.ru»: ООО «Национальный спортивный телеканал»Номер телефона редакции СМИ сетевого издания «www.sportbox.ru»: +7 (495) 653 841





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Champions League Monaco PSG Kay Havertz USM Benalouane Penalty Shootout Champions League Final Title Defense Third Champions League Trophy

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