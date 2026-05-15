The Scottish Premiership championship is heating up as one of the most competitive games of the season unfolds in Scotland. The dominance of Celtic is being challenged by a new force - Heart of Midlothian. Could this be the year that the club from Edinburgh finally breaks the 41-year Celtic monopoly on the title? The drama in the penultimate round as Hearts could have snatched three points but were denied by a controversial penalty call in the 90+9 minute. The game was a thriller with Hearts leading but Celtic managed to snatch the lead in the final minute. The race for the title is now down to the final round with both teams having a chance to claim the title. The league format is unique with only 12 teams and a 33-game season. The first stage consists of 33 games with each team playing each other three times, home and away. The second stage is a two-sixteen format with the top two teams in each group advancing to the final round. The league is known for its unpredictable nature and the balance between home and away games is constantly shifting. The league is also known for its unbalanced nature with some teams playing with a significant home advantage. The league is also known for its controversial decisions and the balance between home and away games is constantly shifting. The league is also known for its unbalanced nature with some teams playing with a significant home advantage. The league is also known for its controversial decisions and the balance between home and away games is constantly shifting.

Одна из самых конкурентных чемпионских гонок сезона закрутилась в Шотландии. Там, где уже давно закрепилась гегемония 'Селтика', доминации которого не в силах помешать даже 'Рейнджерс'.

Теперь в стране появилась новая сила - 'Харт оф Мидлотиан'. Команда из Эдинбурга в шаге от истории, которую в последний раз сотворил еще Алекс Фергюсон в 1985-м. Впервые за 41 год титул может завоевать клуб не из Глазго. Драма в предпоследнем туре: 'Хартс' мог отрываться на три очка, но 'Селтик' забил со спорного пенальти на 90+9.

Гонка плотнейшая: 'Хартс' давно лидирует, однако 'Селтик' может перехватить первую строчку в последнем туре.

'Кельты' могли утратить шансы на титул уже в среду: когда 'Хартс' громил 'Фалкирк' (3:0), а 'Селтик' терял очки с 'Мазеруэллом'. 'Кельты' проигрывали 0:1, а до 90+9 на табло горело 2:2. Но затем команда из Глазго забила победный со спорного пенальти: к огромному облегчению фанатов 'Селтика' и разочарованию болельщиков 'Хартс', которые следили за результатом в параллельном матче. Многие зрители не увидели у вингера 'Мазеруэлла' Сэма Николсона игру рукой, посчитав, что мяч прилетел в голову.

Другие говорили, что рука оказалась выше из-за прыжка соперника. Но судьи после просмотра ВАР указали на точку. Еще обиднее от того, что Николсон не просто родился в Эдинбурге, он воспитанник 'Хартс'. В шотландской лиге всего 12 команд, поэтому чемпионат идет не по классической схеме.

Первый этап состоит из 33 туров, то есть каждый играет с каждым по три раза: сначала дома и на выезде, а затем либо дома, либо на выезде. Этот отрезок минимально выиграли 'Хартс': 70 очков у них, 69 – у 'Рейнджерс', 67 – у 'Селтика'. Дальше таблица разделилась на две шестерки, где 'Хартсу' предстояло провести еще пять туров против сильнейших команд лиги.

И неожиданный лидер не посыпался: победили 'Хиберниан' (2:1), 'Рейнджерс' (2:1) и 'Фалкирк' (3:0), сыграли вничью с идущим четвертым 'Мазеруэллом' (1:1). Правда, 'Селтик' одержал четыре победы, в том числе над 'Рейнджерс' (3:1). А вот 'Джерс' второй этап завалили полностью – четыре поражения подряд





sportsru / 🏆 7. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scottish Premiership Championship Showdown Celtic Hearts Heart Of Midlothian Rangers Dundee United Dundee Edinburgh Glasgow Football Scottish Premiership Championship Showdown Celtic Hearts Heart Of Midlothian Rangers Dundee United Dundee Edinburgh Glasgow Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RU Soccer chief supports arbitration decision in Dinamo vs Rotor finalRussian FA chief Milorad Mazic defends Artem Chistiev's no penalty call in Dinamo vs Rotor final.

Read more »

Novak Djokovic Expresses Confidence Ahead of Hard Court Showdown with Roger FedererNovak Djokovic, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, expressed confidence ahead of a crucial showdown with Roger Federer in the upcoming Grand Slam series 'Masters'. However, Legendary Swiss Maestro, Roger Federer, hasn't hit the court yet despite announcing his return.

Read more »

Turkey's Education Minister: 'Crossing Sieges' Misconstrued as Romanticized 'Conquests' vs. AttacksIn Turkey, the Ministry of Education has decided to redefine certain historical terms amid growing concerns about the potential of historic terms to romanticize past events, or even justify them. The Minister of Education, Mr. Yusuf Tekin, has stated that 'Columbus voyages' as 'crossing sieges' and the term 'geographic discoveries' as 'beginning of colonialism' are among the changes made to the education curriculum.

Read more »

13 мая «ПСЖ» стал чемпионом Франции, обыграв в гостях главного конкурента — «Ланс» (2:0)Russian news text about Paris Saint-Germain winning the French championship, defeating their main rival, Olympique de Marseille, with a score of 2:0.

Read more »

Madison Keys vs. Svetlana Kuznetsova: A Preview of the French Open QuarterfinalsThe French Open quarterfinals are set to begin, with Madison Keys and Svetlana Kuznetsova set to face off. The match will be played on a slow court, providing an advantage for Kuznetsova. Keys has had a strong tournament, while Kuznetsova is coming off a win over Elina Svitolina in the previous round. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Read more »

Commentator Discusses Importance of Players in Zenit's Championship RunCommentator Dmitry Shnyakin discusses the importance of players like Maxim Gulinchev and Alexander Sobolev in Zenit's championship run and the significance of overtaking Spartak in the number of titles.

Read more »