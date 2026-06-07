China Plans to Build the World's Largest Astronomical Center on Mount Sheshan by 2030s

The complex will include several large telescopes with mirror diameters ranging from 6.5 to 14.5 meters, as well as numerous auxiliary instruments. According to Daan Lici, a representative of the National Astronomical Observatories of China, the total light-collecting capacity of the future center will exceed the capabilities of observatories on Mauna Kea. The key objects of the project are the 14.5-meter large optical telescope (LOT) worth about 2.5 billion yuan (approximately $369 million) and the 6.5-meter multi-object survey telescope (MUST).

Китай планирует к середине 2030-х гг. построить крупнейший в мире астрономический центр на вершине горы Сайшитэн в провинции Цинхай. Комплекс объединит несколько крупных телескопов с диаметром зеркал от 6,5 до 14,5 м, а также десятки вспомогательных инструментов.

По словам представителя Национальные астрономические обсерватории Китая Дэн Лицая, суммарная светособирающая способность будущего центра должна превзойти возможности известных обсерваторий на вершине Мауна-Кеа. Ключевыми объектами проекта станут 14,5-метровый большой оптический телескоп (LOT) стоимостью около 2,5 млрд юаней (примерно $369 млн) и 6,5-метровый многообъектный обзорный телескоп (MUST)





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Astronomical Center Mount Sheshan China Telescopes Light-Collecting Capacity

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