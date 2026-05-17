The first purchase at Expo was made by a Chinese man who bought a t-shirt with the message 'Must definitely look into the future.' The spokesperson emphasized that only the National Center has the authority to print the statements of the head of state with his personal signature. Other highlights include quality Russian-made products, such as Ural, Pavlofsky, and modern silk scarves, and mink garments from the Yakut Siberian manufacturer. There are also plans to expand into the adjacent territory of the Greater Ussuri Okrug on Big Ussuri Ussuri Island, jointly developed by Russia and China. In 2029, a new building of the National Center 'Russia' will be opened in Moscow, and construction of the complex is underway as of March 26, 2023, on the former Expo Center site on the Red Square, which will be located in Moscow-City's Moscow International Business Center.

По ее словам, первую покупку совершил китайский мужчина, купивший свитшот с фразой 'Надо обязательно смотреть в будущее'. Виртуозова подчеркнула, что только Национальный центр обладает правом печатать высказывания главы государства с его личной подписью.

Помимо одежды, интерес у посетителей Экспо вызвали качественные российские промыслы, включая оренбургские, павлопосадские и современные шелковые платки, а также неваляшки из меха соболя эвенкийского производителя. По словам Виртуозовой, представители одного из торговых центров Пекина предложили открыть аналогичную площадку в столице Китая.

Виртуозова также поделилась планами расширения: в 2028 г. филиал организации вместе с универмагом откроется на приграничном острове Большой Уссурийский в Хабаровском крае, который совместно развивают Россия и Китай, а 4 ноября 2029 г. в центре Москвы заработает новое здание самого Национального центра 'Россия', макет которого уже представлен на выставке в Харбине. 26 марта Путин дал старт строительству комплекса Национального центра 'Россия' в Москве. Национальный центр займет участок бывшего 'Экспоцентра' на Красной Пресне и расположится в Московском международном деловом центре 'Москва-сити'.

Его площадь составит более 205 000 кв. м. Пространство включит в себя 50 000 кв. м выставочных площадей, конгрессно-концертный трансформируемый зал на 3500 мест, медиа- и пресс-центры, универмаг, ландшафтный парк площадью 4 га, а также точки питания





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Russia-China Merchandise Chinese Customer Expansion Plans National Center 'Russia' Moscow Construction Project Russia-China Collaboration

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