Chinese candy bars with vaping design shock parents, contain banned food coloring

A new type of candy bar with a design resembling a vape device has shocked parents, as children are seen 'vaping' the sweets. The candy bars contain banned food coloring and may cause allergic reactions, skin rashes, and negatively affect children's behavior and attention. The candy bars are sold under the Chinese brand 'Kandi Club' and have already been banned in Belarus. The Russian government needs to take action to protect children's health.

Принцип употребления этих сладостей шокирует родителей: ребёнок «затягивается» из устройства, напоминающего вейп, после чего в рот попадает сладкий порошок с фруктовым или ягодным вкусом. В интернете уже появляются видео, где дети с упоением демонстрируют процесс «парения» конфетами.

Подобный дизайн приучает детей к механике курения с раннего возраста, заявил Леонов в беседе с SHOT ПРОВЕРКОЙ. Особую тревогу вызывает состав продукта. В конфетах обнаружены синтетические красители Е102 и Е129. Последний и вовсе запрещён в ряде стран из-за потенциальной опасности для здоровья.

Эти добавки могут вызывать аллергические реакции, кожные высыпания, а также негативно влиять на активность и внимание детей. Продаются сомнительные сладости под китайским брендом «Канди клаб». Ранее продукцию этой марки уже запрещали к продаже в Белоруссии. В случае нарушений ведомству необходимо принять меры для защиты здоровья детей, добавил депутат.

Ранее Life.ru писал, что число диагностированных случаев опасной «попкорновой болезни’ (облитерирующего бронхиолита) в России за год выросло на 30%. Большую часть пациентов составляют подростки и молодые люди до 35 лет. Несмотря на пугающую статистику, спрос на вейпы за год увеличился на 12%, а на электронные сигареты – на 6%. Самые значимые события без лишнего — в разделе ‘Главные новости’ на Life.ru





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Candy Bar Vaping Design Banned Food Coloring Allergic Reactions Skin Rashes Negatively Affect Children's Behavior And Atte Chinese Brand 'Kandi Club' Banned In Belarus Russian Government Needs To Take Action To Pro

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