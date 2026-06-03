Barcelona Court Closes Case Against Laporta, Yuste and 'Barça' Ex-Directors

The Barcelona Court has closed the case against Laporta, Yuste and former 'Barça' directors. The complaint was rejected by former tennis player Albert Ramos, who invested 100,000 euros in their company in 2016, and CSSB Limited, based in Hong Kong. The CoreStore strategic plan aimed to move 'Reus Deportiu' from the fourth division of Spanish football to the second, with a 6% interest rate. The goal of CSSB Limited was to create a football academy in China inspired by La Masia - 'Barça's' academy.

Суд Барселоны закрыл дело о мошенничестве в отношении Лапорты, Юсте и экс-директоров «Барсы». Отклонена жалоба экс-теннисиста Рамоса, вложившего в их компании 100 000 евро в 2016-м, и CSSB Limited, базирующейся в Гонконге.

В качестве подозреваемых по делам также проходят вице-президент «Барселоны» Рафа Юсте и бывшие директора клуба Хавьер Сала-и-Мартин и Жоан Оливер. Стратегический план CoreStore заключался в том, чтобы вывести клуб «Реус Депортиу» из четвертого дивизиона испанского футбола во второй, процентная ставка составляла 6%. Целью компании CSSB Limited было создание в Китае футбольной академии, вдохновленной Ла Масией – академией «Барселоны». Лапорта и Оливер были указаны в качестве менеджеров Core Store; последний также был гендиректором «Реус Депортиу» до ликвидации клуба.

Как передает Mundo Deportivo, Провинциальный суд Барселоны принял решение закрыть дело в отношении Лапорты по иску бывшего теннисиста Альберта Рамоса, который в 2016 году инвестировал в проекты 100 тысяч евро. После того, как проект потерпел неудачу, Рамос подал в суд на Жоана Оливера и его консультанта за мошенничество, утверждая, что Жоан Оливер создал ложную видимость платежеспособности и заставил его поверить в низкий инвестиционный риск, а также использовал «известных людей, не имеющих отношения к проекту», включая Лапорту, Юсте и Сала-и-Мартину, чтобы войти в доверие.

В своем постановлении суд отклонил доводы Рамоса, указав на отсутствие доказательств того, что Сала-и-Мартин, Юсте и Лапорта были использованы в качестве приманки для инвестиций. Суд подчеркнул, что коммерческий проект был реальным, и Рамос получал дивиденды с 2017 по 2019 год, а последующий дефолт по обязательствам перед инвесторами произошел из-за «непредвиденных обстоятельств», том числе исключения «Реус Депортиу» из Профессиональной футбольной лиги в начале 2019 года, подача заявления о банкротстве и последствия пандемии коронавируса.

Также суд постановил, что Альберт Рамос получил информацию о статусе проекта, причинах неуплаты и предлагаемой новации по кредиту, что делает «маловероятным» предположение о намеренном обмане. Отмечается, что решение суда по иску Альберта Рамоса может повлиять на исход двух других дел в отношении Лапорты, возбужденных по жалобам инвесторов, вложившихся в те же компании





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Barcelona Court Laporta Yuste 'Barça' Ex-Directors Albert Ramos Corestore CSSB Limited Strategic Plan Reus Deportiu La Masia Football Academy China Hong Kong Investment Project Failure Divide And Conquer Strategy Investor Protection Legal Proceedings Court Decision Investment Risk Project Viability Divide And Conquer Strategy Investor Protection Legal Proceedings Court Decision Investment Risk Project Viability

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