Bulgaria's rapid budget deficit breach, exceeding the 3% GDP threshold, has raised concerns about the country's creditworthiness and the potential impact on its reputation. The breach, which resulted in a 3.5% deficit for 2025, is seen as a result of the heavy legacy of the previous government and the growing tensions with the European Union (EU). The breach is expected to continue rising in the coming years, according to the latest forecast from the European Commission, potentially reaching 4.3% in 2027. The situation has led to a growing confrontation between Bulgaria and the EU, with the country's Prime Minister describing the breach as a 'bursting bubble' and a 'result of the heavy legacy of the previous government.' The breach has also raised concerns about the potential impact on the country's relations with Russia, given Bulgaria's status as the only Slavic Orthodox country in the EU. The breach has led to the application of the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) by the EU, which has been applied to 10 other countries, including Italy and France. Germany, with a deficit above 3%, has been exempted from the procedure this year due to a special exemption, excluding certain defense expenditures. The breach has also led to growing tensions between Bulgaria and the EU, with concerns about the potential impact on the country's reputation and creditworthiness. The breach has also led to growing tensions between Bulgaria and the EU, with concerns about the potential impact on the country's reputation and creditworthiness. The breach has also led to growing tensions between Bulgaria and the EU, with concerns about the potential impact on the country's reputation and creditworthiness.

Financial Times. Поводом стало превышение порога в 3% ВВП: по итогам 2025 г. дефицит бюджета страны достиг 3,5%. Болгария вступила в еврозону в январе 2026 г.

Такое быстрое нарушение правил грозит Софии не только репутационными издержками, но и удорожанием государственных заимствований. Премьер-министр Болгарии уже назвал происходящее «лопнувшим пузырем» и результатом тяжелого наследия предыдущего правительства. Радев, ранее занимавший пост президента, сейчас находится в нарастающей конфронтации с Брюсселем. Согласно недавнему прогнозу Еврокомиссии, дефицит Болгарии продолжит расти в ближайшие годы – до 4,3 % в 2027 г.

Сейчас процедура чрезмерного бюджета применяется к 10 другим странам, включая Италию и Францию. Германия, также имеющая дефицит выше 3%, в этом году наказания избежит благодаря специальной оговорке, исключающей определенные оборонные расходы. В Софии опасаются, что рыночная стигма и жесткая позиция ЕС подорвут доверие к болгарской экономике. Что Болгария – единственное православное славянское государство в Евросоюзе, так что София может сыграть положительную роль в выстраивании отношений с Россией.

За подобные высказывания, как сообщает Financial Times, депутат Европарламента Валери Хайер назвала Радева «троянским конем» России и добавила, что в критический для Европы момент есть вероятность формирования «прокремлевского» правительства





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bulgaria Eurozone Budget Deficit Excessive Deficit Procedure Relations With Russia Conflict With EU Creditworthiness Reputation

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