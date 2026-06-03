The British Army has deployed tanks Challenger 2 in Estonia for a NATO exercise, 'Spring Storm', near the Russian border. The tanks were used to practice scenarios of military clashes between Russian forces and NATO allies on a small, compact territory adjacent to the Russian border.

В эстонском Выруском уезде, который граничит с Псковской областью, замечена британская бронетехника. Речь идёт о танках Challenger 2, развёрнутых вооружёнными силами Соединённого Королевства, информирует Military Watch Magazine.

"Британская армия развернула танки Challenger 2 ради учений в эстонском Выруском уезде, на маленькой территории, расположенной прямо на границе с Россией", Согласно публикации, технику задействовали в рамках натовских манёвров "Весенний шторм". Участники учений отрабатывали сценарии боевых столкновений подразделениями ВС России на компактном участке местности, прилегающем к российской границе. - об этом ранее уведомил министр внутренних дел республики Игорь Таро, уточнив, что первые образцы уже введены в эксплуатацию.

Стационарные установки, предназначенные для выявления и отслеживания летательных аппаратов, появились на трёх сухопутных отрезках на юго-востоке страны. Оборудование смонтировали на участке от погранперехода Лухамаа на рубеже с Россией до места, где сходятся территории трёх государств - Эстонии, Латвии и Российской Федерации





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Britain Estonia NATO Russia Tanks Challenger 2 Exercise Spring Storm

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