Former Mercedes F1 driver shares memories of his debut season for Mates Racing in 2007, highlighting the significance of Ross Brawn's arrival and what role it played in turning things around during what had been a disastrous year.

поделился воспоминаниями о выступлениях за «Хонду» в 2007 и 2008 годах. Он также рассказал о роли «Мы многого ждали от 2007 года, но всё обернулось катастрофой.

Настоящим кошмаром. Наша младшая команда «Супер Агури» использовала наш же болид 2006 года и была впереди. Та машина выиграла гонку, а мы использовали нечто, что не могло финишировать даже в очках. Это был трудный год.

И он становился всё сложнее, пока в конце 2007 года не пришёл Росс. В тот момент показалось, что всё изменится. Настроение изменилось. Команда, выигравшая гонку, в 2007-м стала настолько ужасной – она нуждалась в том, чтобы сделать шаг вперёд.

Что привнёс Браун? Думаю, прежде всего, было достаточно его присутствия. Хватало просто его появления в комнате. Помню, это было похоже на собрание: вся база собралась в одном помещении, никто не знал, что к нам присоединится Росс, – и тут об этом объявили.

Он прошёл по центру зала и оказался перед нами. Он стал нашим спасителем. Он был тем, кто пришёл спасти нас от ужасного 2007 года. Дело было не только в его присутствии.

Он дал команде толчок. Многое решило его руководство, его понимание, как нужно работать команде. Он избавился от культуры взаимных обвинений, дал людям больше свободы, дал волю безумным идеям. Порой они не срабатывали – но нужно было рисковать, иначе нельзя оказаться впереди. Благодаря Россу появилась очень хорошая атмосфер





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Mclaren Ross Brawn 2007 F1 Season Mates Racing Atmosphere

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