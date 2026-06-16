Actress from Turkey, known for her role in the Russian series 'Klukvenny shterbets', died after consuming alcohol and taking antidepressants

The actress, known for her role in the Russian series 'Klukvenny shterbets', died after consuming alcohol and taking antidepressants, according to her mother's statements. The actress was found in a state of alcohol intoxication and had liquid coming from her mouth. The cause of death is still under investigation, and the results of the autopsy will be used to determine the exact cause of death.

Актриса из Турции Эдже Иртем, известная российским зрителям по роли Ишыл в сериале «Клюквенный щербет», незадолго до смерти употребляла алкоголь и принимала антидепрессанты. Об этом свидетельствуют показания ее матери Нурие Иртем, которые процитировала газета Nefes.

Мать 35-летней знаменитости рассказала, что уложила дочь спать после того, как она приняла антидепрессант. Она была в состоянии алкогольного опьянения. Ночью я слышала, как она вставала в туалет и снова легла. Утром она позвала дочь к завтраку, однако та не откликнулась.

Войдя в комнату, она обнаружила, что у девушки изо рта вытекает жидкость. По словам женщины, актриса отметила день рождения в одном из заведений рядом с домом, после чего вернулась домой в сопровождении матери. Представитель актрисы ранее информировал, что расследование обстоятельств гибели продолжается, а точная причина смерти будет установлена после получения результатов судебно-медицинской экспертизы. Ранее была названа предварительная версия смерти звезды сериала «Клюквенный щербет». Оцените материал Культурасмерть актрисыЭдже ИртемТурци





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Actress Death Alcohol Antidepressants Klukvenny Shterbets Turkey

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