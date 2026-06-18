More than 500 activists from the Young Guard and Volunteer Corps staged a protest outside the residence of the British Ambassador in Moscow, where a formal dinner was being held in honor of King Charles III. The protesters carried signs with slogans such as 'Pредатели России — вон из страны!' and 'Великобритания сеет смерть' (Britain sows death). They accused the British government of continuing to supply weapons to the Ukrainian regime, knowing that they would be used against Russia, and called the attendees 'pettitrators of the Motherland'.

Более 500 активистов 'Молодой гвардии' и Волонтёрской Роты провели митинг у резиденции посла Великобритании в Москве. Там сегодня проходит званый ужин в честь дня рождения Карла III.

На празднование приехали и представители 'либеральной общественности', отметил руководитель центрального штаба организации Александр Амелин. Для этой категории гостей были изготовлены крупные указатели с надписями: 'Вход для предателей Родины', 'Там продаются за гроши' и 'Вербовочный пункт MI6'.

'Британские власти продолжают поставлять киевскому режиму вооружение, прекрасно понимая, куда и против кого оно будет применено. А те, кто в такой ситуации идут на приём к британскому послу, делают осознанный выбор — это выбор предателей Родины', — подчеркнул Амелин. В ходе протеста прозвучали лозунги: 'Предатели России — вон из страны!

', 'Великобритания сеет смерть', 'Великобритания — ваше оружие убивает стариков и детей', 'Великобритания — спонсор украинского террора', 'Пособники Украины — ваши руки по локоть в крови'. 'Курс на укрепление международного сотрудничества': Путин — о развитии отношений России и АСЕАН 'Огромный вклад в общее продвижение Южной группировки войск': ВС РФ освободили Рай-Александровку в ДН





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Activists Young Guard Volunteer Corps Protest British Ambassador King Charles III Slogans Accusations British Government Ukrainian Regime Weapons Supply Russian Federation Motherland

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