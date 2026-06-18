A German parliamentarian, Michael Meister, was attacked by two unknown men in the city of Rostock on June 18. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, and Meister received a hand injury as a result of the attack. The attackers also insulted Meister and called him a 'Nazi from the AfD'.

В городе Росток на севере Германии совершено нападение на депутата земельного парламента от правой оппозиционной партии "Альтернатива для Германии" (АдГ) Михаэля Майстера. Как сообщает газета Bild со ссылкой на полицию Ростока, инцидент произошёл в ночь на 18 июня.

Нападение на 51-летнего парламентария совершили двое неизвестных мужчин. Они подошли к депутату около 23:50 по местному времени (00:50 мск). В результате Майстер получил травму руки.

"В ночь на четверг двое неизвестных мужчин подошли к депутату земельного парламента 51-летнему Михаэлю Майстеру и применили к нему физическую силу", –По данным полиции, нападавшие не только нанесли депутату телесные повреждения, но и оскорбляли его. В частности, они назвали Майстера "нацистом из АдГ". Сам депутат после нападения обратился в полицию. Его доставили в больницу, однако вскоре выписали на амбулаторное лечение.

Майстер рассказал, что нападение произошло молниеносно – всё длилось считанные секунды.

"Чувствую себя нормально, учитывая обстоятельства. Нападение произошло очень быстро. Я только вышел из машины и забирал рюкзак с сиденья, когда двое неизвестных набросились на меня", –По словам Майстера, у одного из нападавших был острый предмет, которым ему и нанесли глубокий порез левой руки. От более серьёзных травм политика спас рюкзак, который принял на себя часть удара.

Произошедшее квалифицировано полицией как покушение на убийство. В настоящее время правоохранительные органы Германии проводят расследование, устанавливают личности нападавших и мотивы их действий.заявил, что предложил партнёрам по НАТО нарастить военную поддержку Украин





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Attack Rostock Germany Parliamentarian Attack On German Parliamentarian Michael Meister Two Unknown Men Physical Force Physical Injury Insult Nazi Afd

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