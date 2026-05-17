Atka Bezpilotenki Lead to Fire in Area of Atomnaya Elektrosht Tnstavliv v Obldjatelnyh Arabskih Emiratyvy, Report Says

A drone attack triggered a fire in the vicinity of the atom power station in the UAE, according to the Abu Dhabi emergency management center. The incident occurred at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dafra area. A fire broke out in the generator outside the internal perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant as a result of a drone attack. The authorities have responded to the fire and are continuing to operate all the plant's energy blocks.

Атака беспилотника стала причиной пожара в районе атомной электростанции Объединенных Арабских Эмиратов, сообщил центр по чрезвычайным ситуациям Абу-Даби. По информации ведомства, возгорание зафиксировано в районе АЭС «Барака».

Власти Абу-Даби отреагировали на пожар, вспыхнувший в электрогенераторе за пределами внутреннего периметра атомной электростанции «Барака» в районе Аль-Дафра в результате удара беспилотника. Данных о пострадавших в результате инцидента нет. Согласно сведениям федерального управления по ядерному регулированию (FANR), возгорание в районе АЭС не повлияло на ее безопасность. Сообщается о продолжении штатной работы всех энергоблоков станции.

Ранее сообщалось об обстреле танкера в Ормузском проливе у побережья Объединенных Арабских Эмиратов снарядами неизвестного происхождения





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Drone Attack Fire Incident Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Abu Dhabi Emergency Management Center Drone Attack Fire Incident Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Abu Dhabi Emergency Management Center

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