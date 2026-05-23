The article highlights noteworthy performance in sports, including a Chinese female javelin thrower, an Australian sprinter, and an Olympic medalist who was disqualified, as well as prize payments by WADA in an athletics tournament

Китайская легкоатлетка Янь Цзыи продемонстрировала вторую самую лучшее значение в истории метания копья среди женщин на стадии Бриллиантовой лиги в Сямыне. Янь Цзыи назвала первый пробустрех - она отправила копье на 71,74 метра, что и является юниорским рекордом мира, рекордом Китая и за годом самым лучшим результатом в истории этого соревнования.

Для 18-летней спортсменки это дебютное выступление в Бриллиантовой лиге. Мировой рекорд в метании копья принадлежит двукратной олимпийской чемпионке Барбаре Шпотаковой из Чехии - 72,28 метров. Янь Цзыи теперь относится к второму значению в истории, она опередила в списке олимпийскую чемпионку Кубу Ослейдис Менендес (71,70 метров). Аустралийский спринтер Гоут Гоут превзошел мировой рекорд Усэйна Болта в беге на дистанцию в 200 метров для спортсменов не старше 20 лет.

Шаг за шагом он приближался к острому рекордсмену за полминуты в финишной зоне. Последний застрел победил его на одну самую лучшее значение, одержав победу на 50 сантиметров. Гоут Гоут поставил новый рекорд Aussie 21.99, а старый рекорд 21.94 Усэйна Болта. Призер Олимпийских игр Алиша Ньюман дисквалифицирована на 20 месяцев за кураж антидопинговых правил Олимпийской комиссии.

ВФЛА выплатила 104 миллиона рублей призовых за выполнение нормативов международных турниров. В этот раз это была моя победа в ​​стейкраймент, благодаря моей успешной ​выполнению всех требований, предъявляемых Международным теннисным комитетом с участием Федерации тенниса России





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Athletes' Achievements Chinese Female Javelin Thrower Australian Sprinter Prize Payments By WADA Olympic Medalist Disqualified

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